Castlebar Mitchels fail to make quarter-finals for first time in 14 years

Mayo SFC

FORMER kingpins Castlebar Mitchels were the biggest casualty of the Mayo Senior Championship as they failed to progress out of their group after a defeat to Lee Keegan’s Westport.

It’s the first time Mitchels – who completed a famous three-in-a-row of Moclair Cups back in 2017 – have not reached the quarter-final stage since 2007, after a comprehensive 0-15 to 0-8 defeat last Saturday in Breaffy.

Despite first-half points from twins James and Paddy Durcan, an underwhelming Mitchels had no answers for the young explosive Westport, who boast a plethora of Mayo underage stars as well as former Mayo full back Kevin Keane reinvigorated as a full-forward.

Breaffy follow Westport out of Group 4 as they survived a late scare from Tom Parsons’ Charlestown Sarsfields to win out by the narrowest of margins – 0-20 to 2-13 – in a pulsating contest.

A late goal from Matthew Lenehan kept Breaffy honest right until the final whistle, particularly giving the fact they finished the game with 12 men after red cards were shown to Paul McDermott (2 yellow) and Dylan Cannon (straight red), while Conor O’Shea was sin- binned.

However, The West Mayo side were deserved winners and led the game throughout, with big displays from Aidan and Conor O’Shea, former TG4 Underdog Colm Flynn, and wing-back Daire Morrin who chalked down 0-3. Charlestown must now fend with a relegation battle.

Reigning two-in-a-row county champions Ballintubber progressed out of Group 2 unbeaten with a comfortable 1-16 to 0-5 win over Colm Boyle’s Davitts. Diarmuid O’Connor hit 1-2 for Kevin Johnson’s side, whilst his elder brother, Cillian, was rested due to a minor ‘niggle’.

Aghamore will also be battling it out in the quarter-finals after Fergal Boland inspired them to a 1-13 to 1-9 victory of a now relegation bound Moy Davitts.

In Group 3, bitter North Mayo rivals Ballina Stephenites and Knockmore met in Crossmolina, with the former kicking the final five points of the match to win by 1-10 to 0-12 and top the group.

Knockmore, who were already assured of a quarter-final place, led by three points at half time. However, a black card to Darren McHale stunted their momentum and late points from Mikey Murray (2, including the winner), Padraig O’Hora, Ciaran Treacy and David Tighe gave them the win.

Kiltane sentenced Claremorris to a relegation battle with a 3-11 to 1-13 victory to complete Group 3.

Last year’s beaten County finalists Ballaghaderreen cruised into the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 3-12 to 1-11 over last year’s County intermediate champions, The Neale.

Former Footballer of the Year Andy Moran was in fine form for Ballagh’ hitting two frees and assisting the three goals for his side, two of which were scored by Luke Carmody.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for The Neale, however, as an Aidan O’Sullivan point in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time saw them book their place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. They made it by a single point on points difference.

It was at Belmullet’s expense, who beat Garrymore by 2-6 to 1-6 in their clash but miss out by a single score.