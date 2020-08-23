Monaleen double scores winners over St Kieran's

Limerick SFC

Champions in 2016, Monaleen announced their arrival into the 2020 Limerick SFC with an impressive win over last season’s semi-finalists St Kierans.

In the end Monaleen ran out 0-12 to 0-6 winners.

Monaleen had three points scored before their west Limerick opponents got off the mark - Brian Donovan, Mark O’Dwyer and Luke Murphy among their scores.

Paudie McCarthy finally settled St Kierans and with John Hayes and Seamus Mangan adding frees, it was 0-5 to 0-3 to Monaleen at half time.

With St Kierans struggling for scores from play, the Muiris Gavin managed Monaleen pulled clear in the second half with the trio of Donovan, O’Dwyer and Murphy all again on the mark.

Ballylanders were champions in 2014 and they opened their championship with a 1-16 to 0-8 win over Galtee Gaels.

The south Limerick neighbours were level on seven occasions as they went point for point in the opening half in Kilmallock.

Danny Frewen and Jimmy Barry Murphy were the only Ballylanders scorers in the opening half, while Galtee Gaels had Bob Childs, Sean McGrath, Sean Clancy and Eamonn Kelly on the mark.

But with the wind to their backs, Ballylanders powered clear in the final quarter.

Early second-half points were scarce and Ballylanders were 0-10 to 0-8 ahead entering the final quarter.

Galtee didn’t score again as Ballylanders found seven successive scores and were to end with seven different scorers from play - led by five points each for Frewen and Murphy.

Ciaran Kelly sealed the win with 1-2 in the final five minutes.

Fr Caseys were 1-13 to 1-11 winners of Na Piarsaigh.

The Abbeyfeale men and their city opponents were level for the fifth time at 0-9 each midway through the second half.

Then came a run of unanswered scores for the west Limerick side to move them 1-13 to 0-9 ahead. The goal came from Chris Smith in the 47th minute.

They also had Dylan Quirke, David Ward and Cormac Roche among their points.

They city side had led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time with Dylan Cronin and Gordan Brown leading their scoring but 15 minutes in the second half without a score was their downfall. They had a late goal from Anthony Kavanagh but Fr Caseys held on for a two-point victory in Mick Neville Park.

The fourth and final round two game over the weekend was a draw between Ballysteen and Dromcollogher-Broadford.

Ballysteen were 2-9 to 0-9 ahead inside the final 10 minutes but Dromcollogher-Broadford battled back and an injury-time Derry McCarthy goal from a penalty tied up this contest in Newcastle West.

Ballysteen raced from the traps and Danny Neville had kicked 1-2 from play inside the opening minutes.

With Shane Gallagher also on the scoresheet, Ballysteen soon led 1-4 to 0-1.

Dromcollogher-Broadford settled with scores from McCarthy, James Molyneaux and Kevin Noonan.

By half time the Ballysteen lead was just 1-7 to 0-6.

Ballysteen scored just 1-2 in the second half - the goal from John O’Shaughnessy helping to move them 2-9 to 0-9 clear with less than 10 minutes to play.

Noonan and McCarthy scored points and then in injury-time captain McCarthy ensured a draw with the score from the penalty.