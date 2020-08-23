WATCH LIVE: Imokilly is a mean, quality machine that will take some beating

Anyone with a passing interest in Cork hurling  is keen to get their first sight of four-in-a-row chasing Imokilly.
Imokilly's Seamus Harnedy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the Cork SHC final last year against Glen Rovers. Picture: Eóin Noonan, Sportsfile
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 17:17 PM
Tony Leen

What will Sunday night’s Cork Premier SHC meeting of three-in-a-row champions Imokilly and Fitzgibbon Cup winners UCC throw up? 

This much we know: the east Cork division has lost the services of Fr O’Neills and Cloyne players but Castlelyons pair Niall O’Leary and Colm Spillane are back in red and white stripes. They are not your typical division, which might come acropper first time of asking – Feargal Condon’s group is a mean, quality machine that is going to take some beating.

UCC? Who knows. There was enough about the line-up, the performance and the 3-22 they put on Duhallow less than a week ago to indicate they will give the champions plenty of it tonight at Páirc ui Rinn.

Anyone with a passing interest in Cork hurling will be keen to get their first sight of four-in-a-row chasing Imokilly, with stellar talent in every line. But if UCC were to go after them with the sort of freewheeling display they are capable of, it would remove one giant impediment to everyone’s Premier SHC ambitions.

Unlikely? Probably. But unpredictability is a trademark of the colleges and divisions section of the Cork senior championships – and with it comes intrigue every time.

The throw in is at 7pm and the game is live right here on the Irish Examiner website – and free to view, with a commentary team of Des Curran alongside ex-Imokilly star and All-Ireland winning captain, Mark Landers. Coverage starts at 6.50pm.

