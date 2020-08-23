Colligan Rockies end 36 year wait for West Waterford title

Colligan Rockies 0-18

Tourin 0-16

Tony Ryan, Dungarvan

West Waterford JAHC final

Colligan Rockies bridged a 36-year gap when capturing the West Waterford JAHC title at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

In a free ridden encounter which produced twenty one scores from placed balls, the teams were level on four occasions in the first 20 minutes before scores by Johhny Wall(3f) and Dan Booth opened a 0-4 lead for the eventual winners.

Tourin, who were depending on Darragh Fives for much of their scoring, never led before the break but they finished the half strongly with minors from Daithi Wilkinson, Shane Fives and a brace from Darragh Fives to trail by two 0-10 to 0 -8.

With the breeze, three pointed frees by Darragh Fives had the teams level at 0-11 each in the 39th minute. A score from play by the same player placed Tourin in front for the first time and Daithi Wilkinson added another to ask questions of Colligan’s resolve. The Rockies answered in style and they won the final quarter by 0-7 to 0-3 with Colin Dunford, Reece Stringer, Johnny Wall and Gavin Whelan leading them home. History was made at the presentation when the chairperson of the Western Board Tricia Walsh presented the cup to Colin Dunford, her son, and joint captain Mark Flynn.

Scorers for Colligan: J Wall (0-9f), R Browne (0-3), G Whelan and C Dunford (0-2 each), D Booth and R Stringer (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tourin: Darragh Fives (0-12, 11f), D Wilkinson (0-3, 1f), Shane Fives (0-1).

COLLIGAN: E McKenna; J Nick Fennell, A Dunford, J Havens; L Beresford, D Booth, PJ Coffey; M Flynn, C Dunford; D Dunford, R Browne, J Dunford; R Stringer, J Wall, G Whelan.

Subs: M Horgan for D Dunford (inj,18), J Morrissey for J Dunford (39), S McGrath for PJ Coffey(inj, 61).

TOURIN: D Wilkinson; B O'Donoghue, T O'Brien, S Dunne; D Wilkinson, S Fives, D Fives; D Fives, B Leahy; D McGrath, D Leahy, B Scanlon; J Leahy, N Fives, D Dransfield.

Subs: K O'Farrell for D McGrath (inj, 52), K Leahy for D Leahy; S Meaney for D Dransfield (both 61).

Referee : Tadhg Tobin (Brickey Rangers).