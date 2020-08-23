John Horan: GAA are preparing for behind closed doors Championship

GAA president John Horan has admitted that Association chiefs were budgeting for inter-county competitions without supporters being allowed entry.

Asked on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme if he envisaged crowds at games from October, Horan said that even if restrictions ease, crowds attending matches later this year would still be hugely reduced.

Last month, GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna said the revised capacity of Croke Park with the two-metre social distancing restriction was 7,000. That now appears to be the best case scenario as the GAA seriously consider a behind closed doors Championship.

“We are going to take that on board with our finances. The figures aren’t going to be good. Even if they improve, we’re well aware of the fact that even though Croke Park is a stadium in which 82,000 people can be held in it and we have had this conversation with the Tanaiste (Leo Varadkar) and the secretary of the Government Martin Fraser that the big problem in terms of a ground being used for a game is the access, egress and the gathering of people outside the ground and we’re aware of that.

“So whilst you might have 82,000-seater stadium or 20,000-seater we’re aware we may have limits of single figured thousands only allowed into each venue despite the seating inside.”

Horan clarified that the GAA are not now seeking a meeting with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn but the data that made them come to their decision last Tuesday to recommend all outdoor sports events be put behind closed doors.

The GAA issued a statement that evening noting: "Following this evening's unexpected announcement, the GAA invites Dr Ronan Glynn and NPHET to present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the association to curtail its activities.

"The association will tonight be issuing an invitation to Dr Glynn to meet with its Covid Advisory Group in this regard without delay.

"The GAA and its members remain at all times committed to protecting public health."

After admitting the setback “undermined our confidence and our overall response”, Horan explained: “We’re not looking for conflict. All we’re looking for is the data on which the decisions were made and we would like to add that to the data that we have been compiling to make better decisions on the ground and make sure we within the GAA are not letting the side down.

“We’re not looking to personally meet Ronan Glynn or Philip Nolan. We’re quite happy if somebody would supply us with the data and see where the falldown came.”

Horan also revealed that county panels who are forced to stand down due to Covid-19 outbreaks will have to bow out of the Championship. “I think everybody getting involved in this will actually take on board and we will have protocols in place that if a county goes down, because of the narrow timeframe in which we are running the competition, they will just have to step aside.

"There is an acceptance. If you go back to the 40s, Tipperary and Kilkenny were removed from the All-Ireland championships for a very good reason – the foot and mouth problem – and people accepted that. It is going to be an unusual championship, and it will always be marked down if we do have winners that it was a championship in an unusual year.

“We will have to engage the GPA as well in the whole area of the comfort of our inter-county players actually getting involved in the Championship. There are complexities but we are of the view that we should drive on and do it. The nation will need live sport on the television at the weekends when we go through the long evenings in the winter. If we as a national organisation can deliver that moral lift to the country, we won’t be found wanting."

Horan confirmed some counties require the recently-announced centrally sourced borrowings from Croke Park to field teams. He added: “We are hopeful that finance is not going to stop the inter-county championship going ahead because the country needs it.”