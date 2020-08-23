Even in second gear, East Kerry remain a fearsome force 

East Kerry 1-14

Feale Rangers 0-3

Even though they did not produce anything particularly special at a wet and blustery Frank Sheehy Park on Saturday evening, it is impossible to see anyone halting East Kerry's bid to win back-to-back county titles.

The murky weather conditions in Listowel, coupled with Feale Rangers’ determination to flood every available body behind the ball each time their opponents pressed, meant East Kerry had little opportunity to issue a proper statement of intent during this first game of their Bishop Moynihan Cup defence.

What we did get to view in Listowel - the we extending to the sixty or so people looking in over the wall on the St Michael's college side of the ground - was a first glimpse of the somewhat new-look East Kerry side.

Having won last year’s county final by 10 points, there wasn’t exactly a pressing need to tinker with their starting team. But when three Kerry seniors become available through Rathmore’s relegation - Shane Ryan and Paul Murphy - and a return from injury in the case of Dara Moynihan, there’s little chance of them being left on the sideline.

Ryan had virtually nothing to do here so it will be in later rounds before his presence between the posts comes to be fully appreciated. Paul Murphy’s trademark burst of pace was the catalyst for the game’s opening score from play, while Moynihan was his usual busy self on the right wing and succeeded in getting among the scorers.

These new additions, along with Rathmore’s Brendan O’Keeffe on the far side of the half-forward line to Moynihan, means the East Kerry bench is now both exceptionally and exceptionally deep.

The first two players introduced, Mike Foley and Niall Donohue, were members of last year’s county final starting team, while the third man in, Dan O’Brien of Glenflesk, is an All-Ireland junior and two-time minor medal winner. That’s the level of talent warming the East Kerry bench.

“Every fella is conscious of who is there to replace them. That makes them work that little bit harder,” said East Kerry boss Jerry O’Sullivan. “All the boys in the panel push each other on, which is a great thing to have. Any fella that comes on just picks up from the fella they replace.” Reflecting on his side’s performance, O’Sullivan was as pleased as any manager could be when their side has recorded a 14-point victory without ever moving beyond second gear.

“For the first game of the championship, you'd have to be happy with that. People were talking about cricket scores out here this evening. I thought that was disingenuous to Feale Rangers. It is championship football, anyone can win.”

Points from the Clifford brothers, Paudie and David, and Darragh Roche had East Kerry 0-7 to 0-1 clear after 22 minutes. It was game over shortly after when Roche drilled the ball to the roof of James Barry’s net. The interval scoreline read 1-10 to 0-1. The over-worked Barry deserves a second mention for he did produce a number of fine saves throughout this desperately one-sided fixture. The end margin would have been far greater than 14 points were it not for his several interventions. Tougher tests lie in wait for East Kerry, but the jury remains out as to whether there is a team out there to stop their charge.

Scorers for East Kerry: D Roche (1-3, 0-2 frees); D Clifford (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 mark); P Clifford (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 45’); D Moynihan, M Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Feale Rangers: S Keane (0-2, 0-2 frees); D Lynch (0-1, 0-1 free).

EAST KERRY: S Ryan (Rathmore); C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), J Sherwood (Firies), P Warren (Gneeveguilla); S Cronin (Spa), D O’Donoghue (Spa), P Murphy (Rathmore); L Kearney (Spa), R Buckley (Listry); D Moynihan (Spa), P Clifford (Fossa), B O’Keeffe (Rathmore); D Clifford (Fossa), D Roche (Glenflesk), E Cronin (Spa).

Subs: M Foley (Spa) for Kearney (25 mins, inj); N Donohue (Firies) for Warren (42 mins); D O’Brien (Glenflesk) for O’Keeffe (45); B O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for E Cronin (51); J O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for Moynihan (56).

FEALE RANGERS: J Barry (St Senan’s); ST Dillon (St Senan’s), N Collins (Listowel Emmets), M McNulty (Duagh); A O’Connor (Duagh), S Stack (Moyvane), E Browne (Listowel Emmets); E Flaherty (Moyvane), E O’Connell (St Senan’s); T Scanlon (Duagh), D Hunt (St Senan’s), K Trant (St Senan’s); S Weir (St Senan’s), M Stack (Moyvane), D Lynch (Listowel Emmets).

Subs: P Quille (St Senan’s) for S Weir (28 mins); D Maher (Duagh) for McNulty, P Corridon (Finuge) for Lynch, S Keane (Listowel Emmets) for Trant (all half-time).

Referee: B O’Shea.