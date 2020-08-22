Ballyea on course for third title after Kilmaley win

Clare SHC: Ballyea 1-20 Kilmaley 1-14

Ballyea are on course for a third title in their history after they defeated near neighbours and rivals Kilmaley to reach the semi-final of this year’s Clare championship.

They laid down a marker that they are serious about adding to titles won in 2016 and 2018.

Over the hour they were the better team and probably could have been more ahead at the end but for the disparaging wide- count. Ballyea fired fifteen wides while Kilmaley recorded just five. Ballyea began with star-man Tony Kelly at centre-forward but he was given a roaming role as the game progressed.

The opening score fell to Kilmaley inside a minute of play when free-taker Cian Moloney grabbed his first point of the evening. Ballyea’s marksman Niall Deasy tied matters up before Kilmaley raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead by the ninth minute, thanks to scores by the in-form Daire Keane, and two more frees by Moloney.

Rocket of a shot

It was nip and tuck until the twenty-sixth minute with Ballyea leading by 0-8 to 0-6, when Daire Keane scored a fine Kilmaley goal, after he came in from the right wing, to shoot to the net from an acute angle. But not to be outdone, Ballyea produced a superb goal of their own, shortly after.

Tony Kelly centred a ball from the left sideline to Garry Brennan who in turn hand-passed forward to Morgan Garry. The youngster rattled Sean Ryan’s net with a rocket of a shot. Ballyea led 1-9 to 1-7 at the interval.

From the re-start Ballyea increased their lead with a quick Deasy score from play. But by the thirty-fifth minute the scoreboard read 1-11 each. Tom O’Rourke with two and Daire Keane with a single point kept their side in the hunt.

But four in a row from the eventual winners opened a gap. Good efforts from Pierce Lillis, Tony Kelly and a pair by Garry Brennan nosed them ahead. A Cian Moloney point from play reduced the deficit to three (1-15 to 1-12) but it was as close as Kilmaley got.

Ballyea closed out the game as Tony Kelly took over the free-taking from Deasy. The 2013 hurler of the year got the last two scores from placed balls.

Scorers

Ballyea: N Deasy (0-6) f’s, T Kelly (0-6) 2 f’s, G Brennan (0-4), M Garry (1-0), P Lillis (0-2), J Murphy, A Griffin (0-1) each

Kilmaley: C Moloney (0-8) 6 F, D Keane (1-3), T O’Rourke (0-3)

Teams

Ballyea: O Hennessy, P Flanagan, B Carrig P Casey, A Keane, J Browne, B O’Connell, J Murphy, P Lillis, G Brennan, T Kelly (Capt.), C Brennan, M Garry, N Deasy, T Lynch.

Subs, M O’Leary for Lynch (h/t), J Neylon for Carrig (50), A Griffin for Garry (50).

Kilmaley: S Ryan, T Barry,, A McGuane, K Kennedy, J McGuire, C Cleary (Capt.) B Cahill, C Darcy, C Finnucane, A Moloney, M O’Neill, T O’Rourke, D Keane, C Moloney, M O’Malley.

Subs, A Griffy for Finnucane (38),P McNamara for O’Malley (51), S Kennedy for Darcy (57), J Carmody for O’Neill (57).

Referee: R McGann (Newmarket-on-Fergus)