Holders Sixmilebridge make Broadford pay for wayward shooting

Clare SHC: Sixmilebridge 0-21 Broadford 0-12

Reigning champions Sixmilebridge are a step closer to regaining the Canon Hamilton Cup when they overcame neighbours Broadford at Cusack Park on Saturday.

Broadford who took the Banner county’s Intermediate title last year put in a good effort but a combination of Sixmilebridge’s experience and some poor shooting, especially in the first half, by Broadford, cost the Jimmy Browne managed outfit in the end.

The Bridge lead by double scores (0-10 to 0-05) at the break, having played into a slight breeze. Broadford would have been disappointed with their performance in front of goal. They hit seven wides, whereas their opponents were much more economical, taking their scoring chances when they arose.

Both sides employed sweepers early on. Cathal Malone grabbed the opening score for Sixmilebridge inside two minutes. Cathal Chaplin got Broadford off the mark from a free moments later.

In the twenty-third minute, with his team leading 0-5 to 0-4, Bridge corner-forward Brian Corry burst through the Broadford defence. But his shot was weak and goalie Cian O’Brian had no trouble stopping it.

After half-time, Broadford reduced the deficit with points from Diarmuid Moloney and Davy Boland but it was as close as it got to the champs. A long range effort by Paidi Fitzpatrick and a pointed free by Alex Morey cancelled of Broadford’s two early scores.

Impressive corner forward Stiofán McMahon fired over a fine point in the thirty-sixth and then Sixmilebridge grabbed three scores on the trot through Cathal Malone, Jamie Shanahan and Conor Deasy.

As the game progressed, Sixmilebridge’s guile and experience began to tell. Late points from Paidi Fitzpatrick, Seadna Morey, Brian Corry and Alex Morey all contributed to the inevitable conclusion.

The team managed by Tim Crowe and coached by Davy Fitzgerald are slowly picking up steam as the negotiate their way through this championship, whereas Broadford, though naturally disappointed can look back on their return to Senior ranks with a certain amount of pleasure and look to the future, building on a reasonably satisfactory season.

Scorers

Sixmilebridge: A Morey (0-7) All f’s, J Shanahan (0-3) C Malone (0-2), C Deasy (0-2), P Fitzpatrick (0-2), S Golden, S Morey,D Fahy, J Loughnane, B Corry (0-10 each.

Broadford: S McMahon (0-3), Cathal Chaplin (0-2) All f’s, M Moloney (0-2), S Taylor (f), S Phelan, Craig Chaplin (f), D Moloney (f), D Boland (0-1) each.

Teams

Sixmilebridge: D Fahy, B Carey, B Fitzpatrick, N Purcell, S Morey, C Morey, P Mulready, J Loughnane, P Fitzpatrick, S Golden A Morey, C Deasy, C Malone J Shanahan, B Corry.

Subs, A Mulready for Deasy (57), E McInerney for Malone (63).

Broadford: C O’Brien, D Chaplin, E Donnellan, P Donnellan, S Phelan, Darragh Whelan, Cathal Chaplin (Capt.), D O’Brien, D Boland, P Taylor, S Taylor, D Moloney, S McMahon, P Moloney, Donie Whelan.

Subs, Craig Chaplin for P Taylor (29), D Reddan for Moloney (29), M Moloney for Donie Whelan (h/t),C Mulqueen for D Moloney (49), C Cremmins for Boland (55),

Referee: J Donnellan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)



