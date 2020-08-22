Mid Kerry display their firepower against below par Kilcummin

The powerful District Board side was superb with their lethal full forward line of Gavin O’Grady, Liam Carey and Darran O’Sullivan contributing 2-10 of their sides total. Picture: by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 20:32 PM
Mortimer Murphy

A powerful Mid Kerry side cruised into the quarterfinals of this year’s Kerry Senior Football Championship when they outclassed a below par Kilcummin side at the Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The powerful District Board side was superb with their lethal full forward line of Gavin O’Grady, Liam Carey and Darran O’Sullivan contributing 2-10 of their sides total and with Colin McGillycuddy dominant at midfield, the writing was on the wall for Kilcummin from an early stage.

The Mid Kerry half back line of Peter Crowley, Mike Breen and Pa Kilkenny was rock like throughout while Pa Wrenn was in control at fullback. But while Kilcummin had a decent first half, when they trailed 0-8 to 0-5, they were overrun in the second period once man of the match Gavin O’Grady pounced, on a rebound after Brendan Kealy denied Ciaran Kennedy with a superb save, but O’Grady slipped the ball to the Kilcummin net.

This saw Mid Kerry move 1-10 to 0-6 clear and Kilcummin were dead and buried. Mid Kerry had a better spread of scoring in the opening half, with Gavin O’Grady kicking three points from play, Fiachra Clifford adding two more while Ciaran Kennedy, Liam Carey and Mike Breen added one each. Kilcummin had two frees from Noel Duggan and two from play for their best forward Paul O’Shea with Matt Keane chipping in with one.

Brendan Kealy denied Mid Kerry certain goals on three occasions with some superb goal keeping but he was helpless when O’Grady set up Liam Carey for a second in the 38th minute and despite two Kevin McCarthy points, Kilcummin trailed 2-14 to 0-9 at the water break.

Both sides began to empty their benches in the final quarter, with Fiachra Clifford dinking the ball over Brendan Kealy for goal number three and despite two late Paul O’Shea points, Kilcummin were a well beaten docket. The only incident of note late on, was the straight red shown to Kevin McCarthy for a dangerous challenge on Pa Kilkenny but Mid Kerry will be a side that nobody will want in Sunday evenings last eight draw.

Scorers: 

Mid Kerry; G O’Grady (1-7, 4 frees), L Carey (1free) and F Clifford (1-2 each), C Kennedy, M Breen, D Roche and D O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Kilcummin; N Duggan (0-4 frees), P O’Shea (0-4), K McCarthy (0-2), M Keane and K Gorman (0-1 each).

MID KERRY: S Cahillane ( Keel); K O’Sullivan ( Cromane), P Wrenn ( Milltown/Castlemaine), D Mangan ( Laune Rangers); P Crowley ( Laune Rangers), M Breen ( Beaufort), P Kilkenny ( Glenbeigh/Glencar); C McGillycuddy ( Glenbeigh/Glencar), R Murphy ( Beaufort); D Roche ( Milltown/Castlemaine), F Clifford ( Laune Rangers), C Kennedy ( Beaufort) ; G O’Grady ( Glenbeigh/Glencar), L Carey ( Beaufort), D O’Sullivan ( Glenbeigh/Glencar).

Subs: J Tyther ( Laune Rangers) for D Roche ( 43), T Cahill ( Glenbeigh/Glencar) for C Kennedy ( 48), J Brosnan ( Glenbeigh/Glencar) for K O’Sullivan ( 50), G Sayers ( Keel) for G O’Grady (52), T Ladden ( Keel) for R Murphy ( 58).

KILCUMMIN; B Kealy; D Cronin , K McSweeney, O O’Connor; C O’Leary, J Nagle, K Gorman; S O’Leary, S McSweeney; P O’Leary, G O’Leary, K McCarthy; M Keane, N Duggan, P O’Shea 

Subs: K Murphy for G O’Leary (h/t), D Moynihan for S McSweeney (43), D O’Leary for J Nagle (46), M O’Shea for P O’Leary (50).

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans)

