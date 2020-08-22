Watch live: Ready for the Kerry SFC shoot-out between Dingle and Templenoe?

Kerry always liked to keep its football championship as slim-line and cut-throat as possible.

This year it’s eight senior clubs joining eight divisions in a senior football championship throwback to the good old days of ‘one-strike-and-you’re out’.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced their hand to some degree on the format. But if the Kingdom is one of the few counties nationwide with a one-chance blue riband, neutral spectators won’t be complaining about the added spice to this weekend’s eight first-round fixtures.

The one that catches the eye today is noteworthy for the fact that it is the Irish Examiner’s first live-stream of a Kerry championship game – the clash of Paul Geaney’s Dingle and Templenoe, with Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley and the two Spillanes, Adrian and Killian.

It’s also an historic game for the small club outside Templenoe – their first Kerry SFC outing.

A slight hamstring strain meant Dingle’s Conor Geaney did not finish their club championship fixture against Kilcummin earlier this month, but mentor Pádraig O’Sullivan is confident the forward will be fit to line out this evening.

Templenoe’s Tadhg Morley has returned from the injury which kept him out of the early rounds of the club championship.

The Kerry defender will likely be detailed onto Kingdom teammate Paul Geaney.

Verdict: Dingle.

You can read Eoghan Cormican's interview with Dingle manager Pádraig Corcoran here.

The Kerry football championship seldom disappoints, and with the attacking arsenals on display at Páirc an Aghasaigh, a shootout is virtually assured.

Coverage from Dingle starts at 5.45pm and Colm O’Connor will be joined in the commentary box by Kingdom All-Ireland winners Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Diarmuid Murphy.