'There has to be a certain level of trust': Dingle manager bemoans lack of supporters for Kerry SFC clash

A home county championship fixture is always most welcome, particularly so when it is a knockout tie, but in the case of Dingle playing host to Templenoe this evening, there is no doubt that some of the good has been taken out of the occasion following Tuesday’s decision to ban spectators from games.

Dingle manager Pádraig Corcoran was not the only Gael to be left disappointed by the new measures pertaining to sport introduced earlier this week, the headline restriction being that all sports in the 26 counties are to be played behind closed doors until at least September 13.

No more than officials in Croke Park and at county board level, Corcoran believes the evidence which motivated the decision to put sport behind lock and key should be made public.

He believes trust should have been factored into the decision when clearly it was not.

“I think there has to be a certain level of trust there really, that you would trust that people would do the right thing if they were let into a game, as they had been doing. There are enough volunteers out there to keep an eye,” said Corcoran, a former Kerry selector under Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

“People are disappointed that you can go into a public park and if there is a game on there, anybody can rock up to watch it, but in an environment where you can handle it better, people can't go in to see it. 200 people inside in Wexford Park, in Thurles, or Fitzgerald Stadium is nothing.

“Again, I just think it comes back to a trust issue. I have seen people mentioning the wearing of masks at games.

If you asked people to wear a mask going into a game, they would of course. Hopefully, from a GAA perspective, they get back in supporters.

This evening won’t be the first time during this truncated GAA season that Dingle enjoy home advantage for a championship fixture. Corcoran’s side hosted Legion in the Kerry club championship earlier this month and while 80 or so spectators were permitted entry for the second-round game, demand, not surprisingly, far exceeded supply.

Outside Páirc an Ághasaigh, there were people stood on step ladders and chairs in an attempt to peer in over the wall and watch the game from afar. And while this evening’s game is being live-streamed by the Irish Examiner, don’t be surprised if there’s still a step ladder or two being set against the wall shortly before 6pm.

“If there was any type of game in the local field, fellas are mad to go and see it because we have been locked down for so long. On top of that then, a home championship game isn't something that comes around too often.

“From a club perspective, we are a small club. People put in a lot of effort and take a lot of pride in having the pitch right and the facilities ready. It is nice for them to showcase this place they have such pride in. It is just a pity that won’t happen.

“You would love to have a crowd there behind you and I am sure Templenoe, as I've seen before, would have brought good support as well if we were allowed to have spectators in. They are a good tight-knit community so it is disappointing for their supporters too that they can't come along and see it.

“The pitch in Dingle is pretty central. It is on the main road as you come into Dingle. In one of the games, people were up on step ladders and standing on chairs to watch the game over the wall. You can’t blame people.

“From talking to a couple of club members who are real die-hard supporters of Dingle GAA, they are going to stay home and watch this one on the live stream.” Dingle’s form heading into this county championship clash is certainly promising, the West Kerry men only missing out on a place in the club championship final because of an inferior score difference to Austin Stacks.

No more than every other club manager in the country who has county players in their panel, Corcoran said it has been absolutely fantastic these past two months to have Kerry seniors Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney present every night they take to the field.

“From a club perspective, it is great to have the county lads there. They command such respect within our group and they are great guys to train. Tom and Paul, and also Mikey Geaney who is our captain this year, are just fantastic leaders within our group.

They drive the standards and fellas look up to them. Having them around raises the standard at training.