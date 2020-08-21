GAA considering central oversights of  inter-county budgets

Limiting the size of county training panels is high on the GAA’s agenda as chiefs have floated the idea of Croke Park directly administering inter-county player expenses.

County chairpersons were informed on Thursday about a proposal for the GAA to centrally oversee inter-county budgets for the upcoming inter-county Allianz League and Championship games.

As several county boards experience considerable financial difficulties, the measure is part of the plan to ensure they are in a position to field teams. However, Croke Park could make it permanent as a means of controlling the excessive amounts spent on training teams.

There are no restrictions on the training panels although a team can only name a matchday panel of 24 players for Championship and 26 for Allianz League games. However, if Croke Park was to take full control of reimbursing players they could insist on maximum panel size and that could extend to the compositions of backroom teams.

For the Allianz League, several counties have over 40 players involved in training. Earlier this year, 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary had 42 before they cut it down to 35 for their training camp in Spain. Last year, then defending champions Limerick reduced their panel from 42 to 37 for the Championship.

Currently, county boards pay the mileage and nutrition expenses claims of players before they are reimbursed by Croke Park. That arrangement, which previously amounted to a maximum of €1.5million in mileage and €1.2m in vouched nutrition expenses, was part of the framework agreement signed off by the GAA and Gaelic Players Association in 2016, which ran from 2017 to ‘19 but had rolled over for this year.

In his annual report earlier this year, GAA director general Tom Ryan warned the rising expenditure on county teams, which hit almost €30m in 2019, was not sustainable.

“The combined cost of preparing and fielding senior inter-county teams for the 32 counties came to €29.74m in 2019. This was an increase of 11.6% over the previous year, a trend that simply cannot continue.

“Counties have largely managed to grow their incomes this year to keep pace with increasing costs. Indeed, the overwhelming majority of counties returned surpluses this year. But that is not the point. This is not sustainable in the long-term – or even in the short-term if we experience an economic reverse.”