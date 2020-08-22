Absence makes the heart grow fonder for hurling fans

In normal circumstances, wild horses wouldn’t stop Ger Cushe from being in Chadwicks Wexford Park tomorrow afternoon.

When leading politicians are riding roughshod over the social restrictions they are asking the country to uphold, being denied access to Naomh Éanna and Shelmaliers’ biggest day is particularly tough but the supporters will abide.

The Wexford County Board will ensure that too.

But that doesn’t mean the first senior county final this year doesn’t feel bizarre. Cushe, who was heavily involved in the development of many of Naomh Éanna’s players, shakes his head at the idea of watching the game on television tomorrow.

“It’s crazy what’s going on. It’s stunned a lot of people in the club. A lot of parents won’t be able to go and good club members who have put their lives and souls into it. This is only our second ever final, it’s cruel when we can’t be at it.” More still, this is the 50th anniversary of Naomh Éanna being established in Gorey.

Prior to 1970, there had been a few clubs such as Wolfe Tones, Young Emmets, and Gorey Blues.

At inter-county level, Cushe and Billy Byrne were the club’s leading lights but prior to winning the Dr RJ Rowe Cup in 2018 the closest the club came to reaching a final was in 1979 and ’84 when they lost out in semi-finals.

There were always distractions in Gorey. The rugby club has an impressive pedigree while there are two soccer clubs, Gorey Rangers and Celtic. But in the mid-2000s Naomh Éanna looked at how they could make themselves as attractive as possible.

“Gorey would have a good sporting tradition in general between GAA, soccer and rugby,” says Cushe. “A lot of lads would play all three.

“We were looking at our GAA clubs and feeling we were doing as much at senior level as them but we had to improve at under-age level. We had meetings after meetings and brought different lads over different age groups and if it was at all possible they would bring them from U12 all the way up to minor.

“Our attitude was one team wasn’t going to make the club. We had to have team after team and it wasn’t all about winning titles but having the right attitude and ensuring the lads knew what the club means to the people of Gorey.”

The fruits of their labour were seen when they beat favourites St Martin’s by four points in the final two years ago. Martin’s were defending champions but the rawness of Naomh Éanna proved crucial.

“St Martin’s were favourites,” Cushe recalls, “but a lot of our lads would have played them at under-age and done quite well so they weren’t daunted. They just took the day as it was and got into it. They were so young it (nervousness) never came into their heads and they were deserving winners. It was no fluke.”

Other than the quarter-final win over Ferns who knocked them out last year, Naomh Éanna have had to grind out their other three victories in this year’s championship including a 2-13 to 2-12 win over tomorrow’s opponents Shelmaliers to top Group D.

Cushe believes that speaks volumes about the quality of hurling in the county and the uninterrupted schedule of the championship. “We’ve won three games by a point and we find ourselves in a final. That’s how close things are.

“For years, the club hurler and footballer hadn’t been looked after but this has been staged in the summer when the pitches are good and the hurling has been excellent here. Playing every week, it’s great. A little bit of tweaking here and there, a few more games but playing six to eight weeks of hurling and then the same in football is ideal.”

What obviously isn’t is a behind-closed-doors senior county final. To market their games, the GAA once used the line “nothing beats being there”.

Cushe will testify to that but he is philosophical.

“The Shels are in the same boat. The fact is we’re there in a final now and it’s there to be won. You just hope that they perform on the day. We won’t be there to cheer them on but as long as they know we will be in our homes.”