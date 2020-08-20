Cratloe disappointed with 'stigma' of positive COVID-19 cases

Cratloe GAA chiefs this evening expressed disappointment "with the stigma that has been attached to our players and club" during a recent coronavirus outbreak.

Six members of the east Clare dual club were initially diagnosed with Covid-19, which saw the club’s championship games at senior and intermediate level postponed.

Cratloe return to action this weekend but in a statement released today they admit the last two weeks were “an extremely worrying time for everyone connected to our club and parish”.

All the adult players who tested positive for the virus are on their way to a full recovery. Approximately 60 adult players were considered close contacts of a confirmed case. Many of the positive cases had attended two hurling sessions and one junior football match “whilst unknowingly being infectious”. Their junior opponents Clondegad were also tested as a result.

“There have been many reports and rumours circulating,” the press release reads. “We wish to clarify that there were no restrictions placed on Cratloe GAA. Cratloe GAA is part of a wider community, our players and members are friends, colleagues and family outside of the GAA pitch. Covid-19 is circulating in the community; we have seen this with an increase in case nationally the past couple of weeks.”

Cratloe expressed their pride in the collective effort of their members and the local community to stop the spread of the virus but added: “The club is however disappointed with the stigma that has been attached to our players and club during this period. We urge people to refrain from aiding the circulation of misinformation in relation to Covid-19 and the effected (sic) communities.

“This can wrongly impact on people’s judgements and actions and can exacerbate this stress felt for those dealing with Covid-19. There is no shame in testing positive for Covid-19, there is no shame in being a close contact of someone with Covid-19, the only shame is if we do not act to stop the spread to others.” Cratloe concluded by thanking the Department of Public Health Mid-West as well as the consideration shown by the Clare County Board, in particular chairman Joe Cooney and secretary Pat Fitzgerald, in postponing their championship games.

Cratloe’s intermediate hurling team face Corofin in their second round championship in Newmarket-on-Fergus on Saturday a day before the senior hurlers take on Éire Óg Ennis in Cusack Park. The junior footballers are also in action on Sunday when they clash with St Senan’s, Kilkee.

The club statement in full reads:

This weekend Cratloe Senior & Intermediate hurlers get back to doing what they do best, competing on the playing fields.

The last two weeks have been an extremely worrying time for everyone connected to our club & parish.

As reported widely, a number of our adult players had tested positive for COVID-19 & thankfully all are on their way to full recovery.

There have been many reports and rumours circulating. We wish to clarify that there were no restrictions placed on Cratloe GAA. Cratloe GAA is a part of a wider community, our players and members are friends, colleagues and family outside of the GAA pitch. COVID-19 is circulating in the community; we have seen this with increase in cases nationally in the past couple of weeks. This increase has been seen particularly in those under 45. Many sports clubs will be faced with cases of this virus and the importance is not on attributing blame but on breaking the chains of transmission.

Cratloe GAA acted swiftly to do just this. As there had been a number of positive cases within our adult group, many of whom had attended two hurling sessions & a junior football match during the period whilst unknowingly being infectious, the club guided by the Dept of Public Health HSE Mid-West, set about identifying anyone who they deemed as a close contact. Due to the level of participation in games and training sessions this resulted in approximately 60 adult club members being identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. This included players, management & club officials, and additionally our junior football opponents Clondegad GAA. All were instructed to immediately restrict their movements and be tested for COVID-19.

The Dept of Public Health HSE Mid-West has been investigating all cases associated with the club, advice has been given to individual cases and their close contacts, and the GAA club have helped in organising communication.

Both cases & close contacts have adhered to HSE guidelines regarding testing & adhering to 14 days’ isolation/restriction of movements. They can resume normal activities in the next few days in accordance with their own individually directed Public Health advice.

In relation to underage GAA & Camogie activity, the club took the decision to suspend activity over the last 10 days. This was not a directive from the HSE. The Club chose to suspend this activity and take an extremely cautious approach with our underage players, to ease any concerns they or their families may have had, especially considering the amount speculation & inaccurate information circulating in relation to COVID-19 in our community. All underage & camogie activity will now recommence again under HSE guidelines.

The Club feels we have acted swiftly & transparently at all times, providing an invaluable service to our community by informing 60 Cratloe close contacts to isolate immediately, passing on their details to the HSE for contact tracing & updating our players on the moving situation through Zoom, texts & individual phones calls. We are very proud of the collective action of the players and members of Cratloe GAA, to stop the spread of the virus in our community.

The club is however disappointed with the stigma that has been attached to our players & club during this period. We urge people to refrain from aiding the circulation of misinformation in relation to COVID- 19 and the effected communities. This can wrongly impact on people’s judgement and actions and can exacerbate the stress felt for those dealing with COVID-19. There is no shame in testing positive for COVID-19, there is no shame in being a close contact of someone with COVID-19, the only shame is if we do not act to stop the spread to others.

We are forever indebted to the work & guidance of the Department of Public Health Mid-West during this period.

We would again like to thank Clare County Board & in particular, Chairman Joe Cooney & Secretary Pat Fitzgerald for their support & assistance in re-fixing our Championship fixtures in the last 2 weeks We would very much like to express our gratitude to the many clubs of Clare for the messages of understanding, support & concern for our players.

Also, we would like to thank wives, partners, family & work employers for the patience shown towards our players during this period.

The advice remains that all clubs, players and members of the public must continue to adhere to Public Health advice. Please be vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19, practice good hand hygiene and cough etiquette, observe physical distancing and wear a mask if physical distancing is not possible.

Further information on COVID-19 is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/ If you have any queries, please phone HSE Live at 1850 24 1850 Ar Aghaidh Linn CRATLOE GAA CLUB