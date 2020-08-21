One parent per player will be allowed attend games from U12 up

Juvenile GAA fixtures in Cork from U12 up are to continue as scheduled and will allow for one parent per player to attend if considered necessary for the child’s welfare.

While the decision has been taken to postpone the U8-U11 Go Games blitzes scheduled for the next four weekends, Cork’s juvenile body, Rebel Óg, has made the call to proceed with games from U12 up and to permit the attendance of a parent or guardian where deemed necessary.

Croke Park’s guidance to clubs on Wednesday “that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child” was contradicted later that day by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who said parents “shouldn’t be going to watch your child play a match”.

Rebel Óg chairman Michael O’Mahony acknowledged the confusion caused by these statements but said Cork’s juvenile body is continuing to “take their lead” from Croke Park.

“We have been following the guidelines as they come from Croke Park. Games from U12 up are proceeding in line with what we were told by Croke Park on Wednesday. I would expect that we would get further clarification on that as the days go on,” O’Mahony said.

A Rebel Óg note to clubs said “there is provision for one parent/guardian per player to be present (if deemed required for welfare reasons)”.

With regard to the U8-U11 Go Games blitzes scheduled for this weekend, Cork GAA games manager Kevin O’Callaghan said the most prudent approach was to postpone the blitzes until the current restrictions are reviewed. Clubs have been told they can still organise training and challenge games at the U8-U11 age grades.

“The reality of it is an eight-year-old going in for his first game with his club is a very different proposition to a 14-year old being dropped outside the gate and walking into the coach. The eight-year-old is nervous and if he gets a bang, he might look for mammy or daddy. But if mammy or daddy isn't there, these are the sorts of permutations you must consider,” O’Callaghan reasoned.

“What we have done is we have taken a step back on the official organised county-wide activity. We are hoping that if restrictions are eased on September 13, we will be able to resume activity straightaway."

Elsewhere, Munster GAA has said no school has withdrawn from the provincial body’s 2020/21 post-primary competitions.

Earlier this week, Seamus Ó Ceallacháin, principal of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide Youghal, told the Irish Examiner that the school, when it reopens in the coming weeks, will be reducing extracurricular activities because of Covid-19.

“I just can’t see hurling teams and football teams going out straight away. It just isn’t safe, I don’t think schools will be running those competitions this year," said Ó Ceallacháin.

His remarks came on the same day Munster GAA released the draws for their 2020/21 post-primary competitions.

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide Youghal are included in the Munster senior B hurling and senior C football competitions, with Munster GAA post-primary officer Eoin Ryan stating no official notification has been received from any school to indicate they won't be fielding teams when competitions commence later in the year.

Ryan said schools are free to withdraw from competition at any time. There is no deadline or cut-off point for entry or non-entry.

“I have received no official notification from any school,” said Ryan. “I am dealing with GAA co-ordinators in the various schools. When schools start back, there may be discussions with the principal or the board of management to make a call. But as of yet, I have received no official notification.”