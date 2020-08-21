Sport and authorities will find common ground, reckons O'Neill

Dr Pat O’Neill is confident there will be attempts to achieve common ground between sports organisations and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) regarding spectators restrictions at games.

Dublin’s 1995 All-Ireland SFC winning manager and two-time winning player is a member of the GAA’s Covid advisory group and is hopeful there will be more considered proposals coming forward regarding numbers allowed to attend games.

After the Government on Tuesday backed NPHET’s recommendation to stage all games behind closed doors until September 13, the GAA’s suggestion early on Wednesday that one parent or guardian could attend a game “where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child” was shot down by Minister for Health Simon Donnelly. Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn yesterday clarified parents can be on the sideline for their children’s games.

O’Neill believes further compromises such as this can be reached. He adds that some of the decisions made earlier this week were done so in haste. Regarding Donnelly’s remarks, he says: “There’s a childcare issue that comes into it if that’s the case and a parent or guardian can’t go with the child. It’s very hard to let kids off to a game on their own, particularly in the climate we’re in.

“I think that’s where the GAA thought process is coming from. It is at odds (with NPHET) but I think there is going to be endeavours to find some common ground. I think the situation was particularly well explained by Dr Ronan Glynn yesterday and he was very empathetic to the sports side of things but his priority is public health and its message.

“Some of the decisions made the other day might have been a little bit quick on the back of the discussions between the various bodies, and if what happened had been debated a little bit it might have been more suitable to everybody.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last week, O’Neill’s fellow Covid-19 advisory group member Professor Mary Horgan said the GAA would have a strong case for the easing of crowd restrictions from 200 to 500 people if face coverings were made mandatory for spectators.

O’Neill felt that was the next stage to take until Tuesday’s decision to ban supporters from attending games until the middle of next month.

“I think that’s where everybody thought it would be going. In the North, it’s 400 and it has been left at that for the time being. Of course, it’s all contingent on the numbers. So much of this is new territory.

“We could probably live with no spectators at games but it doesn’t make sense if people are out in the open. The chances of contracting the virus are significantly less, in fact of the region of 20 to 1 in picking it up. A car is a different situation so the problem seems to be getting there and getting out of there and what happens after the game.”

An orthopaedics and sports medicine consultant in the Mater Hospital, O’Neill stresses the likes of Prof Horgan have more expertise with the matter in hand. However, he knows the amount of work the GAA have put into complying with Public Health and he could appreciate the frustration in their statement looking for empirical evidence from NPHET to support their decision-making regarding sports.

“The first thing to say is it’s a very difficult situation because of the Public Health concerns and we have to take heed of what the expert groups are saying about it. But what’s causing confusion from the sporting parameters is the bit of conflict between the decisions.

“An awful lot of work has been put in by the GAA to get people back functioning within the sport and not just the sport but the whole social and community fabric attached to it and the general well-being of people especially those of a particular age group active and busy.

“Anything that can facilitate that within a reasonable situation should be applauded. We’re not going to have a zero effect in the country so we have to try and work within that. There has also been conflict from the various interest groups in the medical and scientific specialities but I think everybody is just trying to form their own rational opinion.”

O’Neill is hopeful there will be inter-county championships starting in October. “My own gut feeling is that they will get the virus under control again. The demographics have changed as well and the good news is they’re not as many people getting seriously sick as before.

“It’s the fear factor heading for autumn and winter that other factors could come into it. Sport has to be kept going for so many reasons - the physical, the psychological, the social, the communal, the outdoor element.”