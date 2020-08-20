No schools have withdrawn from Munster GAA competitions

Munster GAA has said no school has withdrawn from the provincial body’s 2020/21 post-primary competitions.

Earlier this week, Seamus Ó Ceallacháin, Principal of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide Youghal, told the Irish Examiner that the school, when it reopens in the coming weeks, will be reducing extracurricular activities because of Covid-19.

“I just can’t see hurling teams and football teams going out straight away. It just isn’t safe, I don’t think schools will be running those competitions this year," said Ó Ceallacháin.

His remarks came on the same day Munster GAA released the draws for their 2020/21 post-primary competitions.

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide Youghal are included in the Senior B hurling and Senior C football Munster competitions, with Munster GAA post-primary officer Eoin Ryan stating no official notification has been received from any school to indicate they won't be fielding teams when competitions commence later in the year.

“I have received no official notification from any school,” said Ryan. “I am dealing with GAA co-ordinators in the various schools. When schools start back, there may be discussions with the principal or the board of management to make a call. But as of yet, I have received no official notification.”

Ryan said schools are free to withdraw from competition at any time. There is no deadline or cut-off point for entry or non-entry. “Every school has the option to play Munster competitions or not. That is their option, their choice. Schools as of yet aren't back so I would say that it will be in the next week or two that they'll make decisions.”

The Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí competitions have been changed to straight knockout, with home advantage in place for the opening two rounds to reduce the amount of travel for participating teams. The early rounds of the lower-grade competitions, meanwhile, have been organised on a regional basis in a bid to minimise travel.