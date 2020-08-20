Confirmed: Big Championship action from Cork and Kerry – live on Examiner Sport this weekend

Kerry always liked to keep its football championship as slim-line and cut-throat as possible. This year it’s eight senior clubs joining eight divisions in a senior football championship throwback to the good old days of ‘one-strike-and-you’re out’.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has forced their hand to some degree on the format. But if the Kingdom is one of the few counties nationwide with a one-chance blue riband, neutral spectators won’t be complaining with the added spice to this weekend’s eight first-round fixtures.

On Friday night, two of the county’s most storied, and successful, teams go head-to-head in a televised TG4 clash – Austin Stacks v Dr Crokes. And over the weekend the big games keep on coming.

The one that catches the eye this Saturday is noteworthy for the fact that it is the Irish Examiner’sfirst live-stream of a Kerry championship game – the clash of Paul Geaney’s Dingle and Templenoe, with Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley and the two Spillanes, Adrian and Killian.

We are delighted to partner with Kerry GAA and provide live coverage on our website, free to view, to GAA fans at home and around the world. The Kerry football championship seldom disappoints, and with the attacking arsenals on display at Páirc an Aghasaigh, a shootout is virtually assured.

Coverage from Dingle starts at 5.45pm and Colm O’Connor will be joined in the commentary box by Kingdom All-Ireland winners Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Diarmuid Murphy.

On Sunday, it’s Cork Premier SHC live action from the Irish Examiner – and the opportunity to cast an eye over the reigning champions and four-in-a-row-chasing Imokilly. The east Cork men have lost the services of Fr O’Neills and Cloyne this year – but have gained the returning Colm Spillane and Niall O’Leary from Castlelyons. Weaker? Hardly.

In the Divisions/Colleges section final of the Premier SHC, the champions face the ultimate banana skin – UCC. The college proved on Tuesday night in their win over Duhallow that they have the personnel to put up a big score in the championship – and they will surely go for the jugular as ever against Imokilly.

Of course, Feargal Condon’s champions are the benchmark for every contender in 2020. Join Des Curran and Mark Landers from Pairc Ui Rinn at 6.45pm on Sunday night to see how Imokilly are shaping up – live again on Examiner Sport.