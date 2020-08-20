Bruree mourn passing of Limerick  All-Ireland winner Jim O’Brien

Bruree GAA club have confirmed the passing of Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland winner Jim O’Brien.

Defender O’Brien, who also claimed an All-Star in the same year, made 24 Championship appearances for the county from 1967 to ’79.

In all, he played 100 times for Limerick between National League and Championship and his South Limerick club paid tribute to one of their greats this morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that Bruree GAA announce the sad news of the passing last night, after a long battle, of the Bruree and Limerick legend Jim O’Brien.

“Jim’s passing is a huge loss and he will be greatly missed by all in Bruree GAA and the Lotto Committee, as he holds a special place in the annals of our club.

“It is difficult to think about Jim in the past tense but aside from being one of the greatest hurlers that Bruree GAA has had, Jim’s dedication to the club was unwavering and he made a huge contribution at so many levels.

“Throughout the years, he gave his time in a huge amount of roles including Club Chairman and he was active within the club even during his illness - being a main driver of the Lotto. The club will have a fitting tribute to Jim in due course "Rightly so a lot of people will remember Jim for his hurling exploits, in particular with the All-Ireland winning Limerick side of 1973, but at the moment Bruree GAA will remember the great chats and laughs had with Jim. Today we remember and think about a gentleman and friend that we will miss hugely.

”The club will have a fitting tribute to Jim in due course. We offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his wife Ann, daughter Marie, sons David, John, Gerard, James Vincent and Conor, his brother, his sisters, his grandchildren, his extended family, his neighbours, the Rockhill-Bruree community and his huge circle of friends."