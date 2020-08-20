UCC professor Gerard Killeen bemused by ‘crazy inconsistency’ of  health policy

A leading infectious disease expert says it smacks of “crazy inconsistency” to allow contact sports continue but to deem unsafe the presence of spectators.

UCC infectious disease ecologist professor Gerard Killeen holds the view that all contact sports should cease until such time as the virus has been completely suppressed in this country.

If games are to continue, however, he believes it makes zero sense to put GAA, football, or rugby fixtures behind closed doors.

For behind-closed-doors adult fixtures, the GAA yesterday set a limit of 40 people per squad. Also permitted entry are matchday personnel such as match officials, stewards, and the media.

County board chairpersons during today’s scheduled chairpersons meeting with Croke Park top-brass will seek clarification as to whether a parent or guardian can attend their child’s underage game after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said last night that parents “shouldn’t be going to watch your child play a match”.

It will be September 14, at the earliest, before spectators are permitted to once again attend games in the 26 counties.

“Either it makes sense and it is safe to go back playing and watching, or it doesn't,” Prof Killeen told the Irish Examiner.

“Focusing on sports, the most extreme example of crazy inconsistency would be that you are not allowed to go watch a rugby or GAA match, but 16 lads are allowed to pack down against each other in a scrum or a corner-back is supposed to be right beside a forward throughout an entire GAA match. These things just don't add up for me.

“I can totally understand that there is frustration that contact sports can continue but people can't go and watch them. If this doesn't make sense to you, send it back to where it came from because it doesn't add up. The schools are another example. So many sectors have been given mission impossible kinda guidelines that just don't add up. It is an insoluble rubix cube.”

He added: “The problem has been exceptions. Everybody is looking to be made an exception. Once you add up all the exceptions, all those small transmission risks add up to enough to get the pandemic kicked back off again.

“When it came to the great reopening, every politician was trying to be the person who opened it up for whatever different section of society approached them. There was a stampede to be made an exception.

“Now that we are headed back the other direction again, exceptions are just a recipe for disaster in terms of community-wide acceptance and public solidarity. They are a recipe for getting us back into a political melee when actually we don't need politics right now, we need leadership. We don't need exceptions, we need rules.”

When recommending to government the measures announced on Tuesday, the letter from acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn to Minister Donnelly stated there have been “multiple significant outbreaks associated with sporting activities”.

Prof Killeen is in favour of the evidence which motivated the decision to place sport behind closed doors being furnished to the GAA, as requested.

As to whether GAA activity has contributed to the spread of the virus, he revealed he has had contact from GAA clubs “who do think there was transmission through contact”.

Cork county board chairperson Tracey Kennedy said club games in the county will continue during the new restrictions, which she labelled contradictory.

“From a lay person's perspective, there does seem to be some contradictions. Within the next two weeks here in Carrignafoy Community College (where Kennedy is principal), we will have almost 400 people indoors all day. It hasn't been made clear to us the reasoning why that is safe and yet 200 people in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is built to hold 45,000, is not safe. Obviously, I can understand the frustration of people because that looks a little contradictory," she remarked.

"I am assuming there is a good reason for it, but it would be nice to know what the reasoning is because we feel we have been running a very safe operation.” Kennedy also pointed to the mental health concerns as a result of banning spectators from games.

“Going to matches is a huge part of rural life and city life for the GAA community in Ireland. I think we can't disregard the impact on people's mental health of all of this. If going to games was your outlet, which it was for a lot of people, then obviously that is a big loss in people's lives.

“A lot of the conversations I have had the last few weeks both work-wise and GAA-wise have revolved around that aspect of mental health and the loss it is to people to have this major interest removed from their lives. It is something we have to be concerned about.”

Tuesday's restrictions mean the county hurling finals in Wexford, Waterford, Antrim, and Dublin will be played behind lock and key.