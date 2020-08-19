Widespread support for shorter, split GAA season at fixtures taskforce meeting

There was widespread support for a shorter, split GAA season at this evening’s national fixtures taskforce meeting.

GAA officials will come back to the taskforce in two weeks with a design based on the plan presented by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) on the conference call.

It is possible that new Championship formats, such as one based on the Allianz League but over a longer period that fit into an inter-county block, will be put forward.

While keen on the split season, GAA president John Horan reiterated his belief that implementing a new season calendar next year would be ambitious based on the fallout from the pandemic and it would be more appropriate for it to implement it in 2022 if it is backed.

The third and final experimental year of the All-Ireland’s Super 8 was to take place this year as well as the new secondary competition, the Tailteann Cup. Both Horan and GAA director general Tom Ryan have spoken of them now taking place in 2021.

However, other prominent GAA officials are keen to see the split season introduced next year, which would require a Special Congress later this year.

The Club Players Association have already called for a fixtures-focused Special Congress to take place in 2020 as had been planned.

GPA representative Ronan Sheehan briefed fellow taskforce members on the GPA proposal to stage the inter-county season over 23 weeks from February to July. It was explained that club games can take place in the period but it is envisaged inter-county games would take priority.

The determination to introduce a shorter season not just for county but club was overwhelmingly backed by the Eddie O’Sullivan-chaired taskforce.