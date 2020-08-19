GAA says one parent may attend underage games, 40-person limit for clubs on matchday 

Parents of underage GAA players have been told they can still attend their child’s games.

A note from the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association to clubs this afternoon said that until such time as clarification is provided on the issue of parents attending juvenile games, “we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child”.

This advice will come as welcome news to county board officers in several counties given the raft of underage fixtures across the country scheduled for this evening and the lack of clarity as to whether parents could accompany their children to these games following yesterday’s Government announcement that all sporting fixtures must be played behind-closed-doors until September 13.

Among those games scheduled for this evening is the Waterford minor A hurling final between Ballygunner and Abbeyside at Fraher Field and while this game is being live-streamed, the correspondence from Croke Park means parents can now attend such a fixture.

For adult fixtures, the limit is 40 persons per team.

The note read: “Following last night’s government announcement, the GAA is seeking clarification on a number of issues relating to the organisation of our Gaelic Games and activities (26 Counties). As soon as we get clarity on these issues we will update our units.

"In the meantime, as games must now be played "behind closed doors", no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games for the moment. This figure should include all players, management, coaches, ancillary backroom personnel and team officials. The 80 team personnel (40 per team) is in addition to essential match day personnel such as Match officials (Referees, Linesmen, Umpires), Media and event officials (stewards etc)."

It added:

"Cul Camps and team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field.

"As ever, the Association asks units and members to do their utmost to protect public health and we are very grateful for all of your efforts in this regard."