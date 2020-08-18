UCC pass Duhallow test in style

Cork PSHC

UCC 3-22 Duhallow 2-13

Fitzgibbon Cup champions UCC set up a Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC Divisional/Colleges final with county champions Imokilly this weekend.

As expected, they saw off the challenge of Duhallow in Mourne Abbey last night (Tuesday) – but this was a competitive divisional side and they did their best to stay in the hunt despite falling behind from early on.

Important to acknowledge too, the team's participation in this competition in these uncertain times.

UCC always looked to have the measure of their opponents, however, had Duhallow converted a penalty five minutes from the end of normal time, it would have reduced the deficit to six points. Instead, UCC kicked for home and substitute Pádraig O’Leary netted their third goal close on full time.

UCC opened better and had 1-3 – the goal from Owen McCarthy – before Duhallow got on the scoreboard, that goal from Kevin Tarrant on six minutes settled them. William Murphy followed with a point.

UCC pushed clear again after quarter of an hour with James Keating, Paddy O’Loughlin and Mark Coleman adding points. A goal strike from David Griffin set up by Brian Kelleher and Shane Conway helped them move 2-9 to 1-5 ahead, and that advantage increased to eight points by the half-way mark, 2-12 to 1-7.

The students got the first two points of the second-half but Duhallow fought back through Eoin Sheahan, Tomás Howard and Jack Murphy. By the 40th minute, the margin stretched to nine points and it could have been greater only for goalkeeper Kevin Roche pulling off a fine save from Karl Walsh.

UCC were showing up well in the scoring stakes, some of their long range efforts were magnificent especially from the likes of Mark Coleman, Keating, O’Loughlin and Griffin.

The scoreboard read 2-21 to 2-12 when Sheahan was hauled down and the divisional side were thrown a lifeline when referee Ciarán O’Regan awarded a penalty. Tomás Howard hit it well but the sliotar came back off the woodwork and corner back Eoghan Clifford won possession and cleared.

UCC worked the ball up to the other end of the field, Padraig O’Leary’s goal coming after Roche stopped an initial shot from Karl Walsh.

Scorers for UCC: O McCarthy (1-2), S Conway (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65), D Griffin (1-1), J Keating (0-4), P O’Leary (1-0), K O’Leary (0-3), M Coleman and B Verling (0-2 each), P O’Loughlin, E Desmond and B Kelleher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Duhallow: T Howard (1-3, 0-2 frees), K Tarrant (1-0), S O’Reilly (0-3 frees), M Ellis (0-2, 0-1 free), W Murphy, E Sheahan, J Murphy, G Linehan and B Murphy (0-1 each).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) D Desmond (Éire Óg, Capt); E Clifford (Cloughduv), D Lowney (Clonakilty), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); M Coleman (Blarney), P Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), P O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick); J Keating (Kildorrery), D Griffin (Carrigaline); K O’Leary (Castlelyons), S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), E Desmond (Carrigaline); B Verling (Cloughduv), B Kelleher (Carrigaline), O McCarthy (Inniscarra).

Subs: K Walsh (Ballincollig) for E Desmond (40), P O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for B Verling (47), M O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for M Coleman (50), D McBarron (Carrigaline) for J Keating (57).

DUHALLOW: K Roche (Banteer); C Buttimer (Kilbrin), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), B Weathers (Banteer); A Ryan (Newmarket, Capt), M Ellis (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe); W Murphy (Meelin), S Howard (Dromtarriffe); N Flahive (Millstreet), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), G Linehan (Kilbrin); S O’Reilly (Kilbrin), K Tarrant (Banteer), E Sheahan (Kilbrin).

Subs: E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for S O’Reilly, C Murphy (Castlemagner) for W Murphy (both half-time), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for K Tarrant (36), S Crowley (Kilbrin) for N Flahive (42).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).