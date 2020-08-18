Government to put all sporting events behind closed doors

All sports events are set to take place behind closed doors for the foreseeable future as part of the latest raft of Covid-19 social restrictions.

The decision was reportedly endorsed by the Government this afternoon having been recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team will come into force immediately. It follows the sharp rise in the number of cases.

It means the limit of 200 spectators for outdoor events, which included players and team officials, will now not apply in the 26 counties.

While the IRFU had already chosen to stage this Saturday’s Leinster-Munster Pro14 game in the Aviva Stadium behind closed doors, the decision puts pressure on the GAA and League of Ireland teams who had plans in place to host supporters at games this weekend. Wexford are due to stage their senior county final on Sunday and Waterford this weekend hold their SHC semi-finals.

It means county boards’ only sources of income now are either TV rights or streaming. Clare and Leitrim had already made the call to stage championship games behind closed doors.

After being given the responsibility by the Northern Ireland Executive, the GAA had put in place a limit of 400 for the main club games in the six counties and it remains to be seen whether they will continue to do so in light of this latest development.

GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna last month stressed that Championship games behind closed doors is "the least preferential" scenario. In May, the GAA officially stated: “While not categorically ruling out the possible staging of games behind closed doors later in the year, there appears to be a lack of appetite for this type of fixture-scheduling at the current time across the wider Association.”

As the Irish Examiner reported today, the GAA will likely need state aid to fund a Championship taking place in October to December as they have very limited income streams. It is known that the Government are keen for the GAA to go ahead with it.