UCC understrength for divisions opener against Duhallow

While this weekend is free from club action in the Cork county championships, there will be games of some import as the qualifiers from the divisions and colleges sections of the premier senior hurling and football championships will be decided.

Due to the compacted scheduling, there are just three entrants into the hurling mini-competition. Tonight, Duhallow face UCC in Mourneabbey (7.30pm), with the winners advancing to play three-time champions Imokilly next Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals of the championship proper.

While UCC retained the Fitzgibbon Cup back in February, they are hampered by the lack of availability of many of their non-Cork players due to Covid-19-related travel concerns.

Shane Conway, of Lixnaw in Kerry, could feature but otherwise they are likely to be powered by home-based players like Mark Coleman (Blarney), goalkeeper Dylan Desmond (Éire Óg), David Lowney (Clonakilty), David Griffin and Brian Kelleher (both Carrigaline) and Eoghan Clifford (Cloughduv).

UCC emerged from the divisions/colleges section last year before losing to Bishopstown in round 3, while Duhallow had a short campaign as they were eliminated by Muskerry in the first round.

Cork star Mark Ellis of Millstreet is the north-western division’s standard-bearer, with Dromtarriffe pair Conor O’Callaghan and Seán Howard, Kilbrin’s Garrett Lenihan and Eoin Sheahan and Kevin Tarrant (Banteer) likely to lead their charge.