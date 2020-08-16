Tyrone SFC: Dromore pip Omagh to reach quarter-finals

Dromore edged out Omagh in an extra-time thriller to reach the LCC Group Tyrone quarter-finals.

Level at 1-8 each after normal time, a tense game opened out in added time, with Ronan O’Neill netting an Omagh penalty, before Andrew McGrath and Niall Sludden goaled to give Dromore a 3-15 to 2-13 win.

Last year’s beaten finalists Errigal Ciaran had no difficulty in disposing of Pomeroy’s challenge at Carrickmore.

Teenager Odhran Robinson hit the goal as they ran out 1-20 to 0-11 winners to set up a quarter-final meeting with Dromore.

Goals from Brian Kennedy and Conor McCabe helped Derrylaughan to a narrow 2-10 to 0-15 win over Moy.

They led by seven points going into the final quarter, but a scoring exhibition from Michael Conroy, who finished with 13 points, brought Moy close.

Kyle Coney’s seven points helped Ardboe to a 0-17 to 3-17 win over Donaghmore, who had goals from Tiarnan Drayne, Shea Hamill and Dermot McAleer.

Dungannon needed a late Padraig McNulty equaliser to send their clash with Loughmacrory to extra-time.

Two Cathair Gallagher goals had the Lough on the verge of a first-ever SFC victory, but at 2-13 to 0-19 up, they ran out of steam, and goals from Kiefer Morgan and Patrick Quinn, along with nine Paul Donaghy points, saw Dungannon win by 10, 2-23 to 2-13.

County star Mark Bradley hit 1-8 in Killyclogher’s 2-13 to 2-10 defeat of Carrickmore.

Mark Hayes also hit the net, with the Carrickmore goals coming from Martin Penrose and Mickey Donaghy.

Coalisland scored a 2-14 to 1-14 derby win over Clonoe, with 35-year-old midfielder Plunkett Kane top-scoring with 1-3, and Bailey Leonard hitting their other goal.

Former Tyrone attacker Connor McAliskey hit six points for the losers, managed by former Armagh star Steven McDonnell.