GAA Nua: Will more counties now decide to go behind closed doors?

Right now, just two of the 32 counties have opted to go behind closed doors with their championship games — but how long before more follow?

Wexford reached the semi-finals of their SHC without having to lock the gates of Chadwick’s Wexford Park although the battle for tickets for next Sunday’s final will undoubtedly put pressure on officials. The extra leeway for the six counties in Ulster where 400 spectators are permitted should ensure there will be supporters at the business end of their championships.

However, other county boards must be giving serious consideration to following the examples of Clare and Leitrim. In the middle of last month Clare, who have highlighted their financial difficulties, chose to keep out spectators for adult games. Leitrim last week followed suit citing the difficulty it put on the county board.

Demand outstripping supply applies to the media as much as spectators and as the stakes get higher in club championships accreditation requests are sure to increase. Needless to say, press, TV and radio are all included in the 200 figure. Headaches ahead.

Noel McGrath nails it

On a day when he otherwise would have been hoping to play in Croke Park, a delighted Noel McGrath didn’t sound like he was settling for Semple Stadium on Sunday as Loughmore-Castleiney held off Kilruane MacDonaghs to seal a Tipperary SHC quarter-final spot.

Beat Ardfinnan in football next weekend and it’s a county senior semi-final spot secured for the 2013 double senior champions. Playing outdoors is pretty much one of the safest activities that can take place and McGrath is loving it.

“We’re lucky to be able to play,” he told TG4.

“I think all the clubs around the whole country have led by example through the pandemic in the early ages looking after people in their communities over the last few weeks adhering to the protocols and conditions set down by the GAA. As far as I know, there has been no case relating back to an on-field activity in any club and I think that’s credit to the people involved and long may that continue.”

The hectic schedule is no complaint for him. “Two months ago, three months ago, we didn’t even know if we would be able to play football or hurling so to be getting games every Sunday is absolutely unbelievable.”

On a wing and a prayer

Jason Forde saying the Prayers of the Faithful at RTE's Sunday mass

McGrath’s Tipperary team-mate and wing-forward Jason Forde was on song for Silvermines too as he fired over 13 points in their 0-21 apiece draw with Ballina in Newport, which was enough to seal them a senior B (Seamus Ó Riain Cup) quarter-final spot.

Ballina did register 20 wides but then Forde may have had divine inspiration on his side having provided the prayers of the faithful on Sunday Mass on RTÉ One.

Introduced by celebrant Father Brendan Moloney from Our Lady of Lourdes, Silvermines, the priest explained Forde pre-recorded his segment as the game against Ballina prevented him from travelling to Dublin for the main part of the Mass.

Prayers also seemed to work for Pearse Óg manager Shane McConville who was thumbing his rosary beads in an interview with BBC after his side’s Armagh SFC quarter-final win over Madden. Pearse Óg came back five times in normal and extra-time.

Knockout cruelty in Armagh and Tyrone

Speaking of that game in Armagh, it proved to be a historic one as Pearse Óg beat Madden in a penalty shootout as dusk set in over the Athletic Grounds. It was a cruel way for Madden to bow out as Joe Sheridan, who had been so good for Madden in general play, missed his penalty.

What’s almost as unfair is the knockout format of the senior championships in the likes of Armagh and Tyrone, when you consider so many counties like Cork, Kerry, and Dublin are guaranteeing each team at least three games.

Granted, knockout in Tyrone has been successful in recent times as it has combined well with a competitive league structure but in this year of all years, clubs really should be getting more championship football when clearly there is the opportunity to provide it. Perhaps it was in anticipation of attracting bigger crowds that the knockout championship format was recommended. You’d like to think it had nothing to do with the prospects of the county teams.

How Covid is holding up games

Clare, Dublin, and Tipperary are among the counties that have elements of their championships in suspension due to Covid-19 cases.

Clare hope they can stage the outstanding Cratloe-Éire Óg SHC clash next weekend while Golden-Kilfeacle’s intermediate hurling game against Kilsheelan-Kilcash due to take place in New Inn on Sunday, was postponed at the 11th hour.

All but one of the eight SFC quarter-finalists in Dublin are known as the Raheny-St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh clash must be rescheduled following a Covid case in the Raheny club. A win or draw will see Raheny into the knockout stages; Plunkett’s require a 22-point victory to take their spot. Raheny also have a senior B hurling quarter-final to play so their schedule is sure to be intense when they get the go-ahead to resume activities.

Well it ain’t me

It’s 10 weeks to the start of the Ulster SFC — if it happens at all — but already there is gamesmanship at play. After former Down manager and star forward James McCartan and Tyrone’s Conall McCann claimed to know county teams who were breaching the training ban, McCann’s captain Mattie Donnelly and selector Kevin Madden both insisted they weren’t one of them.

“You would hear a lot of things but we’ve been very obedient in that regard,” said Donnelly.

“We’ve been very aware of the importance of the club and our responsibility to society as well. Mickey (Harte) has been very forceful on that as well. We abided by the rules.”

After this weekend, most counties will have lost half if not close to half of the teams from their championships. For different reasons, there are exceptions like Cork and Wexford but the number of county players at a loose end is growing before September 14. Is that when the GAA’s crackdown on inter-county sessions begins in earnest?