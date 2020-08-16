Conor McDonald seals dramatic Naomh Éanna comeback to knock Oulart out

Wexford SHC: Naomh Éanna 1-20 Oulart-the-Ballagh 1-19

It was a superb Conor McDonald point two minutes into additional time that gave Naomh Éanna a dramatic last-gasp victory over Oulart-the-Ballagh in this cracking Wexford SHC semi-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park yesterday evening.

This was a game in which Oulart led for the most part but were eventually hauled in by a Naomh Éanna side who refused to give up the battle, and in a sensational finish they snatched victory setting up a final meeting with Shelmaliers, the first-ever final between these two sides.

Oulart's work-rate was phenomenal and they led 0-5 to 0-3 after nine minutes, when Naomh Éanna struck for their only goal; midfielder Gary Molloy sending a low ground shot to the net.

But it was still Oulart who were making their presence felt through Billy Dunne pointed frees, along with efforts from Gareth Sinnott and Murtha Doyle, as they moved into a 0-11 to 1-5 lead after 24 minutes. With Dunne and Sinnott continuing to point the way, they went in with a 0-13 to 1-7 interval lead.

Naomh Éanna started the second half brightly with points through Jack Cullen and Cathal Dunbar, but Oulart were not for yielding, responding with points from Sinnott and Martin Óg Storey. As the game entered the final quarter, it was Oulart who still held the initiative, leading 0-17 to 1-12 as their opponents were finding it difficult to break down a stubborn defensive set-up.

Eight minutes from the end, Sinnott latched onto a long ball to make room and beat keeper Jack Cushe with a tremendous finish leaving his side leading 1-17 to 1-14.

Two points still separated the sides, 1-18 to 1-16, when Naomh Éanna, in a real flourish, added points through sub Darragh Hughes and man of the match Jack Cullen to level the sides. A Daryl Grey point edged Oulart back in front as the clock ticked down but in an amazing finish, additional time points from Hughes and McDonald gave Naomh Éanna a dramatic late victory.

Naomh Éanna: J Cushe; P Travers, B Travers, E Conroy; S Doyle (0-1), T Stafford, J Cullen (0-2); A Doyle, G Molloy (1-0); C McGuckin, P Doyle (0-8, 5 frees), C Molloy (0-1); C Dunbar (0-3), C McDonald (0-3), D O'Brien.

Subs: D Hughes (0-2) for O'Brien (48), J Doran for C Molloy (52), G Cullen for McGuckin (59).

Oulart-the-Ballagh: D Hayes; A Roche, C Goff, J Roche (0-1); N Redmond, S Murphy, K Sheridan; E Moore, C O'Leary (0-1); M Doyle (0-2), T Storey, B Dunne (0-8, 7 frees, 1, 65); G Sinnott (1-3), M Óg Storey (0-1), P Sutton (0-2).

Subs: N Kirwan for Doyle (32), D Gray (0-1) for T Storey (45), T Duinne for O'Leary (52), C Finn for Sutton (54), C Kenny for M Óg Storey (55).

Referee: Geroid Barry (St. James).