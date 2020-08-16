An ordinary Sunday on Jones’ Road. Except it’s anything but...

Photographers Ray McManus and Brendan Moran from the Sportsfile agency visited Croke Park on Sunday to mark what would have been All-Ireland senior hurling final day.

Moran explains: “This is as much for history books as anything because 2020 is such a historic year. Obviously, not everything is great about it but it’s going to be talked about for generations to come.

SOUND OF SILENCE: An empty Croke Park at 4.22pm on Sunday when the second half should have been getting under way in the 2020 All-Ireland SHC final. Pictures: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“When I thought about this a couple of months ago, I specifically picked this day because it’s the hurling day and it’s uniquely Irish and this place would usually be hopping. We had to do a bit of work to make it happen with Alan Milton and his communications team in Croke Park but we felt it was important to recognise that the day still happened even though the match didn’t go ahead.

“A bit of normal life is going on outside like it’s an ordinary Sunday but this was supposed to be hurling’s biggest day of the year and we wanted to capture what it would have looked like at certain times, such as when the teams were supposed to come out of the dressing rooms and throw-in time.

SWEEPING STATEMENT: Croke Park Hotel general manager Alan Smullen sweeps up outside the door of his premises.

“We wanted to imagine if the day went ahead. We would usually have a big crew here on All-Ireland final day and work from 10 in the morning until six in the evening and we wanted to show a bit of that.

“The pictures are quite simple but it’s about the silence in a way. Please God, the final goes ahead in December and even then it will be unusual like it is now. The pitch isn’t lined, the flags aren’t out and you could be led to believe this was any other day. We’re not just about the next day’s newspapers; we’re as much a library and we just wanted to do this for future generations.”