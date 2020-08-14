Champs Borris march into Tipp quarters, but Kilruane out

Tipperary SHC

Borris-Ileigh were full value for their 1-20 to 2-10 win over Upperchurch-Drombane in round 3 of the Tipperary senior hurling championship, a result that sees them top their group and through to the quarter-finals.

Upperchurch had a goal from Jack Butler after 20 seconds and at half-time the sides were level 1-5 to 0-8. Niall Kenny’s goal for Borris six minutes after resuming put them in control and they were 1-15 to 1-8 ahead at the water break. They were 1-19 to 1-10 clear when Pat Shortt got Upperchurch’s second goal after 62 minutes, too late to make any real difference.

Toomevara clinched their runners-up spot in the group and their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-19 to 1-15 win over Burgess. Despite Mark McCarthy’s early goal for Toome, Burgess were the better side in the first half and Stephen Murray’s goal from a penalty after 31 minutes helped them to a 1-11 to 1-7 lead at the break.

The second half saw Paul Ryan goal for Toome a minute after resuming and they were level by the three-quarter stage, 2-11 to 1-14. The last quarter belonged to Toome who were 2-18 to 1-15 in front when Alan Ryan bagged their third goal in injury-time.

Beaten finalists last year, Kiladangan underlined their title-winning credentials with a 4-15 to 0-18 win over Drom-Inch, securing their place in the quarter-final in the process. Goals by Paul Flynn after five and 12 minutes set Kiladangan on their way to a 2-3 to 0-5 first-quarter lead. Billy Seymour bagged a third after the water break and by half-time they were 3-6 to 0-11 ahead. Drom stayed in touch but Dan O'Meara’s fourth goal for Kiladangan after 40 minutes saw them go nine points ahead at the three-quarter stage. Even the loss of Dan O'Meara to a second yellow card did not halt their progress, the win enabling them to top their group with Drom-Inch runners-up.

In the other game in that group, Lyndon Fairbrother pointed an injury-time free to earn JK Brackens a 1-17 to 0-20 draw with Roscrea. Andrew Ormonde got Brackens’ goal after 10 minutes and they led 1-9 to 0-10 at the interval. They were level 1-13 to 0-16 at the three-quarter stage but Roscrea looked winners well into injury-time when Fairbrother snatched the draw which secures Brackens’ senior status and pushes Roscrea into a relegation battle.

Enda Heffernan’s injury-time point kept Clonoulty-Rossmore’s unbeaten run intact as they shared the spoils with Holycross-Ballycahill, 2-17 to 1-20, in a thriller at Boherlahan. Stephen Quinn’s goal after five minutes put Clonoulty in the driving seat but Holycross recovered well to level by half-time, 0-11 to 1-8. Three Dillon Quirke points gave Clonoulty the initiative but Aidan Stakelum’s cracking goal after 44 minutes pushed Holycross ahead and with six minutes to play they had pulled five points clear. Clonoulty rallied however and Thomas Butler’s goal with three minutes on the clock cut the deficit to a point. Up stepped Enda Heffernan to level for them in injury-time. The point assured Clonoulty of top spot in the group and it keeps Holycross out of relegation trouble.

Nenagh Éire Óg join Clonoulty as runners-up in this group following their 2-20 to 1-14 win over Éire Óg Annacarty who will be fighting relegation. Jake Morris’ penalty goal after 12 minutes had Nenagh moving but a Dinny Crosse goal for Annacarty levelled before half-time, 1-9 each. Nenagh had a slight edge at the three-quarter stage and with time almost up there was still only a point in it but Adam Carey’s goal after 59 minutes, followed quickly by Morris points (2), ensured Nenagh’s win.

Loughmore-Castleiney held off a late Kilruane MacDonaghs surge to clinch their quarter-final spot with a 2-14 to 2-12 win. Both had to win to stay in contention and the key score of the first half was Evan Sweeney’s goal for Loughmore after 26 minutes which gave them a 1-7 to 0-6 lead at the break. Sweeney struck again three minutes after resuming but a minute later Cian Darcy netted for Kilruane to keep them in the frame. Loughmore were 2-11 to 1-9 ahead as the game went into injury-time but Willie Cleary's goal for Kilruane had them breathing down Loughmore necks. County man John McGrath eased Loughmore worries with a late pointed free.

In the other group three game, Sarsfields, already through to the quarter-finals, were comfortable 1-25 to 0-19 winners over Moycarkey-Borris. In a low-key encounter, Sarsfields led 0-14 to 0-7 at half-time. Moycarkey had the deficit down to five points by the three-quarter stage but Tommy Doyle’s goal after 52 minutes saw Sars run out easy winners.

Aidan McCormack scored 12 points for Sarsfields, eight from play, but injuries to Billy McCarthy and Denis Maher will be a concern as they face into the quarter-finals in two weeks. Moycarkey now face into the relegation play-offs.