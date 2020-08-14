Early blitz sends Kilmurry Ibrickane into Clare semis

Clare SFC

Kilmurry Ibrickane, Lissycasey and St Breckan’s booked their place in the semi-final stage of the Clare SFC, while champions St Joseph’s Miltown and Cooraclare secured wins to keep alive their hopes of extended runs in this year’s competition.

Kilmurry Ibrickane’s early blitz effectively decided their marque contest with Ennis side Éire Óg in Cooraclare on Sunday, with goals from Daniel Walsh and Dermot Coughlan in the sixth and seventh minutes giving them a 2-0 to 0-1 lead they never looked like surrendering.

The Townies briefly brought it back to a two-point game early in the second half but when Keelan Sexton drove home a penalty in the 33rd minute the 15-times champions were able to soak up whatever was thrown at them to ease to a comfortable 3-6 to 0-10 victory.

Lissycasey became the first side to reach the semi-final after an impressive 1-14 to 2-7 win over Kilmihil in Doonbeg on Saturday afternoon. In the first ever championship meeting of the West Clare neighbours, this was a dominant Lissycasey display in reaching their first semi-final since 2013.

Classy inside forwards Conor Finnucane and Aaron Griffin were the match-winners, accounting for 1-6 and 0-3 respectively as they led this contest from the off. After building up an interval lead of 0-8 to 0-3, immediately after half-time Lissycasey were briefly rocked by the double blow of conceding a goal to Martin O’Leary and losing defender Óisín Hanrahan to a second yellow card.

However, their response was emphatic as they landed a hat-trick of points from Killian Normoyle, Finnucane and Niall McCarthy, while Finnucane’s 46th-minute goal then killed the contest, even though they were reduced to 13 players before the end after Francie Hayes received his second yellow as a late Ciaran Downes goal brought the gap back to four points.

In the only tie played at Cusack Park, a brilliant display of marksmanship by Joe McGann inspired St Breckan’s to a surprise 0-11 to 0-8 win over 2018 finalists Ennistymon. The full-forward hit 0-6 over the hour as last year’s intermediate champions reached a first semi-final in five years.

They led 0-8 to 0-2 at half-time, keeping their out of sorts North Clare neighbours scoreless until the 27th minute, while a hat-trick of points from McGann in the second half was enough to cushion them against a determined Ennistymon fightback in the closing stages.

The quarter-final winners will now be joined by one of four teams in the penultimate round stage. Defending champions St Joseph’s Miltown advanced into the round robin losers group on Saturday night when easing to a 2-11 to 0-11 victory over Doonbeg in Cooraclare.

Gerard Malone’s 15th-minute goal helped Miltown carve out a 1-6 to 0-5 interval lead, while a second goal from Cormac Murray immediately after half-time stretched the lead to eight.

Doonbeg battled away, with county star David Tubridy hitting 0-5, but an impressive 0-7 haul from his Clare colleague Eoin Cleary ensured it remained comfortable down the home stretch for the two-in-a-row champions.

Cooraclare needed extra-time to fend off a youthful Kilrush Shamrocks side in Doonbeg on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Shane Lillis and Tadhg Lillis providing the inspiration as they lasted the course for a 2-15 to 1-14 win.

The Shams had a dream start with a Mark Fennell goal helping them into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes, but the driving presence of Pearse Lillis helped Cooraclare reel them in for a 0-9 to 1-5 interval lead.

Liam Madigan’s eight-point haul ensured Kilrush brought the game to extra-time, but goals in each of the ten-minutes halves finally decided this West Clare derby in Cooraclare’s favour.

It’s hoped the remaining losers round game between Cratloe and Clondegad will be re-fixed at a later date — it was cancelled because of an outbreak of Covid-19 among members of the Cratloe club.