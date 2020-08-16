Dublin SFC: Kilmacud Crokes advance to Dublin quarter-finals

On a weekend where a dark shadow was cast over the Dublin Senior Football Championship due to the postponement for Covid-19-related reasons of Raheny’s scheduled match against St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh, Kilmacud Crokes advanced into the last eight after their 1-11 to 0-12 win over Castleknock at Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

An early Conor Kinsella goal set Crokes on the road but they were reeled in by the end of the first quarter as Ciaran Kilkenny kicked four points from play.

Tommy McDaniel added three points for Castleknock in the opening half but they still trailed by 1-7 to 0-7 at the break as Dara Mullin found his range for Crokes.

That margin remained consistent for the remainder of the game as Dan O’Brien took his personal tally to four points to help Kilmacud withstand some late pressure and prevail by two points.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, Ballymun Kickhams gave another reminder of the talents at their disposal as they crushed last year’s beaten finalists Thomas Davis by 3-15 to 0-8 in Parnell Park.

Admittedly, they were far from their fluent best initially, despite the boost of a James McCarthy goal in the opening minute, as they allowed their opponents to control possession for large parts.

Thomas Davis managed to land points through Eoin Kirby, Ryan Deegan and Dublin senior hurler Davy Keogh but Kickhams replied in kind thanks to a brace of points from the lively Dean Rock.

Rock, alongside Dublin colleagues Philly McMahon, John Small, McCarthy and Paddy Small, all gradually showed the benefits to Ballymun of the delayed intercounty season as they entered the break with a slightly flattering 1-5 to 0-6 interval lead.

The prospect of a tight and tense second-half evaporated within five minutes of the resumption as Brian Ashton’s goal came on the back of points by Fiach Andrews and McCarthy as Ballymun took complete control of matters.

Paddy Small, who had endured a stuttering afternoon, soon kicked into life with three trademark points inside 90 seconds with Thomas Davis only managing two points from Keogh by way of riposte.

Given the widening holes in the Thomas Davis defence, a third goal seemed inevitable and it duly arrived entering injury-time as substitute Dillon Keating fired home a cracking effort from distance to complete their third successive group win.

Their reward is an enticing quarter-final encounter against their local rivals Na Fianna, who finally kicked into gear after the break to defeat Ballinteer St John’s by 2-10 to 0-8 in Balgriffin.

They enjoyed a slender 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead but seized control of the contest thanks to two goals from Aaron Byrne.

That victory ensured second spot in Group 2, two points behind a St Jude’s team that preserved their perfect record when beating Lucan Sarsfields by 2-10 to 0-8 at O’Toole Park.

Former Cork senior Niall Coakley missed a 2nd minute penalty for Jude’s but they still managed to move 1-5 to 0-5 clear by half-time thanks to a 13th minute goal from Padraic Clarke.

With Lucan struggling in front of goal, St Jude’s made certain of their win thanks to points from Tom Devlin, Brian Coakley, Diarmuid McLoughlin, Kieran Doherty and Chris Guckian while Dara Kavanagh fired home their second goal.

Meanwhile, in Garristown, Skerries Harps also booked their place in the last eight when beating North County rivals Round Towers Lusk by 3-15 to 2-10.

It was Lusk that made the brighter start, plundering two goals inside the opening six minutes through Chris Tonge and Liam Bohan before Skerries finally grew into the game thanks to points from Stephen Smith, Killian McGinnis and Ciaran Murphy.

The momentum turned irrevocably in Harps’ favour five minutes before the break as a Harry Dawson goal edged them a point clear while Murphy’s goal three minutes later ensured a 2-8 to 2-4 interval lead for Skerries.

McGuinness and Smith added points to keep Harps on the front foot and after Murphy had added his second goal of the day in the 48th minute, they eased home through late points from Dawson, Smith and Bryan Cullen.

Across the city in O’Toole Park, Ballyboden St Enda’s continued to impress in attack as they saw off Whitehall Colmcille by 4-22 to 1-10 to complete the group stages undefeated.

Collie Basquel led the line once again in terms of scores, accruing 1-6 over the hour, and with Ross McGarry and Warren Egan scoring four points and five points respectively, Boden pulled away with Conal Keaney, Brian Bobbett and Tom Hayes all finding the net.

The other game in Group 3 saw St Vincent’s beat Clontarf by 2-16 to 0-11 in Parnell Park courtesy of goals in either half from Greg Murphy and Sean Lowry.

Clontarf’s chances were undermined by the absence through injury of Jack McCaffrey as Vinnies dominated throughout, with Ger Brennan making a welcome return to action following his ‘retirement’ from football last year.