Irish Examiner live GAA: Do-or-die for Mallow and a West Cork derby treat in Skibbereen

Examiner Sport live-stream broadcasts of Cork GAA championships continue this weekend 
Irish Examiner live GAA: Do-or-die for Mallow and a West Cork derby treat in Skibbereen

On the move: Castlehaven's David Whelton evades the tackle of Alan Jennings (Carbery Rangers) in their Cork Premier SFC Group B Round 1 game in Clonakilty. Newcestown will provide a different type of challenge for the Haven on Sunday in Skibbereen. Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 17:12 PM
Tony Leen

Examiner Sport’s cameras and commentators will be in Mourneabbey and Skibbereen this weekend for two pivotal clashes in different Cork football championship grades.

After their opening-round loss to Kiskeam, Mallow are in the last chance saloon if their want to retain an interest in the Cork Senior A Football Championship – and they couldn’t have got a tougher ask than Saturday night’s tie against one of the championship favourites, Harry Reilly’s Éire Óg.

The Ovens side, with Paudie Kissane also in their backroom team, are sprinkled with stellar names and beat Bantry Blues first time out - with Ciaran Sheehan and especially Daniel Goulding proving pivotal. They have the momentum after round 1 but Mallow come into neighbouring Mourneabbey with a sense of desperation. Sometimes that can be no bad thing. 

Des Curran and All-Ireland-winning Cork manager Conor Counihan will provide commentary from 7.25pm on the Irish Examiner website.

On Sunday, we head to Skibbereen where western pride is at stake in the Premier SFC tie between fancied Castlehaven and Newcestown – with the winner knowing that a knockout spot is assured with a game to spare. 

The Haven marked themselves out as serious contenders for the top grade with a convincing win over an admittedly understrength Carbery Rangers in round 1 – but Newcestown are cut from a similar cloth and after defeating Ilen Rovers in their first game, how they would love to clip the wings of their illustrious colleagues from the west.

Oisin Langan and former Cork star John Hayes will provide commentary from this one at 1.50pm Sunday. 

Both games are free to view on the Irish Examiner website.

More in this section

Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Ahane GAA club suspends activity at adult level amid Covid-19 fears
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A GAA less optimistic about All-Ireland championships going ahead
Meath v Clare - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 Colm Collins hopes Cratloe Covid cases serve as warning to young people

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices