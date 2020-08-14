Irish Examiner live GAA: Do-or-die for Mallow and a West Cork derby treat in Skibbereen

Examiner Sport’s cameras and commentators will be in Mourneabbey and Skibbereen this weekend for two pivotal clashes in different Cork football championship grades.

After their opening-round loss to Kiskeam, Mallow are in the last chance saloon if their want to retain an interest in the Cork Senior A Football Championship – and they couldn’t have got a tougher ask than Saturday night’s tie against one of the championship favourites, Harry Reilly’s Éire Óg.

The Ovens side, with Paudie Kissane also in their backroom team, are sprinkled with stellar names and beat Bantry Blues first time out - with Ciaran Sheehan and especially Daniel Goulding proving pivotal. They have the momentum after round 1 but Mallow come into neighbouring Mourneabbey with a sense of desperation. Sometimes that can be no bad thing.

Des Curran and All-Ireland-winning Cork manager Conor Counihan will provide commentary from 7.25pm on the Irish Examiner website.

On Sunday, we head to Skibbereen where western pride is at stake in the Premier SFC tie between fancied Castlehaven and Newcestown – with the winner knowing that a knockout spot is assured with a game to spare.

The Haven marked themselves out as serious contenders for the top grade with a convincing win over an admittedly understrength Carbery Rangers in round 1 – but Newcestown are cut from a similar cloth and after defeating Ilen Rovers in their first game, how they would love to clip the wings of their illustrious colleagues from the west.

Oisin Langan and former Cork star John Hayes will provide commentary from this one at 1.50pm Sunday.

Both games are free to view on the Irish Examiner website.