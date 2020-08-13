Ahane GAA club suspends activity at adult level amid Covid-19 fears

Although there has been no confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test among its membership, Ahane GAA club in Limerick has suspended activity at adult level until August 24.

Ahane is the second Limerick club to suspend activity this week after Claughan downed tools on Monday following confirmation that one of their players had tested positive for the virus.

Ahane played Claughan in the Limerick junior hurling championship last Sunday and it is believed that players who lined out for Ahane in that fixture have now been tested for Covid-19. A statement released by the Ahane club on Thursday makes no reference to a positive test within the club.

“Ahane GAA Club have taken the decision to suspend all activity for our adult teams until August 24th following on from Sunday’s Junior hurling game v Claughaun," began the club statement.

“We have been in constant contact with both the HSE and the GAA, and are following all the necessary guidelines and precautions, hence why we have decided to suspend our adult teams until August 24th to try and ensure the safety of all our club members.

“We strongly advise that all our members remain vigilant and follow all the guidelines so that we can return to playing our games again as soon as possible. We will continue to follow all the procedures and we will update you if there are any changes.

“Please note that Bord Na nOg, Camogie, and LGFA teams are unaffected by the suspension and will continue to train as normal unless told otherwise.”