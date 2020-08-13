Beleaguered county boards sweat on Central Council grant

GAA county boards are concerned the Central Council ‘county operating grant’ of €185,000 will not be paid to them in 2020.

County boards each received €80,000 of their grant allocation earlier in the year, but say they are in the dark as to whether the remaining €105,000 will be forthcoming from Croke Park given the GAA is facing a major reduction in income for 2020.

The near-total collapse of gate receipts because of the 200-person crowd limit means county boards are looking at end of year deficits ranging from a quarter of a million euro to €400,000. For some, it may be even higher again.

County boards had been banking on the remaining €105,000 of the county operating grant to soften the blow of their gate income being virtually wiped out. But the ever-increasing possibility of a behind-closed-doors All-Ireland championship, which would massively erode the GAA’s own gate intake, has led to concerns among county officers as to the likelihood of the Central Council grant being paid in full later this year.

One leading county board official, who did not wish to be named, said some county boards are in such dire straits that it is imperative that not alone do counties receive the remaining €105,000 for this year but that the 2021 allocation is paid in full at the beginning of next year to enable cash-strapped boards function day-to-day.

Asked whether there had been any indication from Croke Park as to when the remainder of this year’s grant will be paid out, the county board officer replied: “There wouldn't be even an indication that we are getting it.”

Queries to Croke Park in relation to this Central Council grant - which was increased by €10k per county in 2019 - had not been answered at the time of going to print.

It will be October before the GAA learn how much of the €40 million being split between them, the FAI, and the IRFU they will receive. This state aid, of course, could enable grant payments to be met, but it would immediately wipe €3.4m from the GAA’s slice.

In contrast to the recent criticism by Mayo secretary Dermot Butler and Waterford treasurer John Jackon regarding the lack of financial support from Croke Park to date, Sligo treasurer Peter Greene has said “Croke Park are doing their level best in terms of supporting counties” and “everybody has to do their own housekeeping here”.

“A lot of people are hanging their hat on the inter-county championship in terms of being able to generate income to whatever level,” he remarked.

Greene, who is in his sixth year as Sligo treasurer, believes 2021 will be an even more challenging financial year for county boards.

“For starters, you've lost out on nearly all of the income going forward. At this stage, we have no idea what Croke Park are coming forward with in terms of any support, as they would have done in previous years where every county would have got their annual grant; National League gates will be decimated if crowd numbers are even limited to 500, and your fundraising effort severely hampered. It is going to be a full year, possibly, of what we have had for six months of this year.

“In previous years, teams would be expecting to be back training for a league start in late January from mid-November or early December. That'll happen again so you'll have the lead-in training costs. You are also going to have the costs throughout the National League for training teams.

“Funding of county teams has to be seriously looked at. County board officials, players, and management, we've all got to sit down and see how can we work around this (Sligo had the fifth-lowest team spend - €572k - of any county in 2019).”

No more than every other county, Sligo’s income streams have greatly dried up because of Covid-19 and its attendant restrictions. It has led the board to seek a moratorium on bank repayments to surface a legacy debt which stood at €655,000 at the end of last year.

“Our Club Sligo fundraising venture has generated for us somewhere in the region of €1.2m over the last six years. That has helped halve our debt from where it was six years ago. This year, we haven't been able to have [a fundraiser], albeit we are launching a version of it this week because we have to and we hope it will generate some funds for us.”