Longford's Killoe Emmet Óg facing 48-week suspension

Longford club Killoe Emmet Óg, who are the reigning county senior football champions, have been hit with a 48-week suspension.

The club is appealing the ban which has been handed down by Longford GAA because of the non-payment of a €750 fine. If the ban is upheld, the club will not play any competitive football until next summer.

The €750 fine arose following the club’s no-show for the county U16 final back in January. The club had reportedly given prior notice to the county board that they would not be fulfilling this fixture as an investigation into another issue relating to the same competition had not been dealt with.

Killoe had until July 31 to pay the fine, but this was subject to an appeal to the Leinster GAA Hearings Committee. No hearing took place on account of GAA activity shutting down from mid-March.

The proposed 48-week suspension handed down by the county board means all Killoe teams from U16 upward are at a standstill until such time as the club's hearing before Leinster Council.

“Emmet Óg GAA Club and everyone attached to the Killoe club are extremely angry at the rigid application of the rules in this instance, which has given no regard to the upheaval and challenges that the Covid-19 Global pandemic has caused to all sectors of our society, in particular to voluntary organisations like the GAA,” club chairman Gerry Hagan told the Longford Leader.

Killoe’s next game in the Longford SFC is scheduled for Friday, August 21, against Mostrim.

Elsewhere, Cratloe have thanked GAA clubs in Clare for their understanding as hurling and football county championship fixtures involving the club which has reported six Covid-19 cases have had to be postponed.

Cratloe’s senior hurling second round tie against Éire Óg, due to take place last weekend, was called off after it was revealed last Friday that a Cratloe player had tested positive for the virus. The club’s senior footballers were due in action this weekend against Clondegad, but that game has also been put back.

During Tuesday's Clare County Board meeting, clubs backed Cratloe's desire to continue in both competitions.

“Cratloe GAA would like to thank the Clare County Board and the HSE for their assistance and advice over the past week. We would very much like to express our gratitude to the many clubs of Clare for the messages of understanding, support, and concern for our players,” read a club statement released yesterday (Wednesday).

“As reported, a number of our adult players have tested positive for Covid-19 and thankfully all are recovering well. There has been no club activity since notification of the first case and will remain that way for the period of isolation.” ENDS --