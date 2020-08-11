Seandún set up clash with Glen after comprehensive win over Imokilly

Imokilly no match as Seandún score five goals in Cork Senior Camogie Championship encounter
Seandún set up clash with Glen after comprehensive win over Imokilly

Seandún's Katelyn Hickey tries to block Imokilly's Chloe Cashman during the  Cork Senior Camogie Championship match at Castle Road, Mahon. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 21:38 PM
Therese O’Callaghan

Seandún 5-18 Imokilly 1-5

The foundation for victory was laid in an impressive first-half, they led 3-9 to 1-3 at the interval.

There was no let-up in the second period, and after this eye-catching display, the Glen clash should make for a very interesting contest. The Blackpool side defeated county champions Sarsfields in their opening round.

Hayley Ryan and Laura O’Neill (twice) plundered first-half goals, while Sinead Mills and Meave Scannell added one each after the break.

Players shone all over the field for the winners, among them captain Katelyn Hickey, Ryan, O’Neill, Michelle Murphy and Lauren Homan. Ryan and Homan struck 1-13 between them. Cork goalkeeper Amy Lee was solid too.

Imokilly must regroup quickly with a second round game against Newcestown on Saturday. Wing-back Yvonne Murphy worked hard throughout and up front Clodagh Finn got through for the goal and Ali Smith raised a couple of white flags.

Scorers for Seandún: H Ryan (1-6, 0-1 free), L Homan (0-7, 0-1 free), L O’Neill (2-0), S Mills (1-1), M Scannell (1-0), K Hickey (0-2), M Murphy (free) and S K Brosnan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Imokilly: C Finn (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 pen), A Smith (0-2, 0-1 free).

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); S Homan (St Vincent’s), C O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); L McKeogh (Blackrock), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons); K Hickey (Blackrock, Capt), S K Brosnan (Brian Dillons); N Crean (St Vincent’s), L Homan (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock); H Ryan (Blackrock), L O’Neill (Bishopstown), S Mills (Brian Dillons).

Subs: E Sharpe (Brian Dillons) for L O’Neill (37), M Scannell (Bishopstown) for N Crean (37), L Barry (Brian Dillons) for M Murphy (55), O Dupuy (St Vincent’s) for S Mills (55).

IMOKILLY: K McCarthy (Youghal); J Doyle (Youghal), S Murphy (Fr O’Neill’s), A Fouhy (Watergrasshill); Y Murphy (Fr O’Neill’s), E Murphy (Watergrasshill), C Cashman (Cobh); V Gleeson (Midleton), A Higgins (Fr O’Neill’s); C Cashman (Watergrasshill, Capt), C Finn (Fr O’Neill’s), A Smith (Aghada); L Wallace (Midleton), C O’Doherty (Fr O’Neill’s), M Sheehan (Watergrasshill).

Subs: E O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neill’s) for L Wallace (half-time), E Boylan (Aghada) for C Cashman (44), L Hogan (Midleton) for J Doyle (44), A Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s) for C O’Doherty (44).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).

