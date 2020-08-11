London would have to self-isolate in Ireland for a fortnight to play Roscommon

Connacht GAA chiefs have confirmed that the entire London senior football squad, backroom team, and members of any travelling party would have to self-isolate in Ireland for two weeks prior to their scheduled Connacht SFC quarter-final against Roscommon — if it goes ahead — according to current Covid-19 public health regulations.

The Exiles are scheduled to meet the Rossies on the weekend of Saturday, October 31/Sunday, November 1, and Connacht GAA officials have confirmed that the game — which was originally fixed for Ruislip — is now instead due to be played in Ireland due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This means that the London GAA camp would have to abide by Irish public health guidelines around self-isolation and quarantine, assuming the game actually ends up being played.

“In relation to the Roscommon-London game, all we have decided so far is that the game won’t be in London,” explained Connacht GAA CEO John Prenty.

“But under the current regulations, if it was to go ahead then the entire London squad and backroom team etc would have to come to Ireland two weeks before the game and self-isolate.

“And they would have to stay here until they were knocked out of the championship.”

Prenty also revealed that the 2020 Connacht senior football championship not being played due to Covid-19 would cost the provincial council approximately €1m, and have serious implications for clubs and counties next year.

“In Connacht, we just have the fixtures made so far, but County Board officials, managers, and players will need to know what the situation is regarding the entire championship actually being played before September 18 at the latest,” he said.

“No Connacht championship being played would cost us in the region of €1.2m if it was a Mayo v Galway Connacht Final.”