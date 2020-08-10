Kildare, Laois, and Offaly GAA pitches can reopen for training

Outdoor GAA facilities in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly can reopen for training after the GAA’s Covid-19 advisory group gave the go-ahead this evening.

While no games between clubs are permitted for the next couple of weeks, the body has advised that training can resume but on a non-contact basis and in groups of no more than 15 people.

Indoor meetings should involve no more than six people from no more than three households.

“The Covid advisory group are satisfied to date that the incidence of reported Covid cases among those participating in Gaelic Games in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly is minuscule,” read the statement.

It continued: “It is hugely unfortunate that circumstances beyond the control of the three Gaelic Games associations in Laois, Offaly, and Kildare has led to the cessation of games in these three counties, but this is certainly no reflection on our clubs and members who have worked so hard - and so successfully - to restrict the spread of the virus.

“It is the associations’ expectations that once restrictions are lifted in those counties that clubs will be able to resume activity on the basis that their fellow clubs in the other 29 counties are currently operating.”