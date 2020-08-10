Tipperary All-Ireland winner Paddy Doyle, brother of Jimmy, dies

The death has taken place of Tipperary’s 1965 All-Ireland SHC winner Paddy Doyle, brother of Tipperary hurling legend Jimmy. He passed away on Sunday night.

Doyle, who claimed seven senior county titles with Thurles Sarsfields, coached Borris-Ileigh to the All-Ireland senior club title in 1987 as well as Moycarkey to a Munster crown three years earlier. He also managed the Laois hurlers and coached the Tipperary minors for three years.

Doyle, the vice-president of Sarsfields, also managed his own club after a glittering playing career which saw him line out in the famous Cork Church tournaments of the 1960s against Glen Rovers, St Finbarr's, and Blackrock.

Born in 1941, Doyle’s senior inter-county career was brief spanning 1965 and ‘66, and he made three championship appearances. He was on the county minor hurling team for three years and claimed All-Ireland medals in 1957 and '59. In the latter year, he also played for the minor footballers.

He also captained the Premier County’s senior footballers in 1960 against Cork in a Munster semi-final after being part of the Thurles Crokes team that won the town’s only senior county football title.

He was inducted into his club’s hall of fame last year as part of the team that completed a historic five in a row between 1961 and ‘65.

He is predeceased by Jimmy who passed away in 2015.