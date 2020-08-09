GAA Nua: Water breaks? Don’t you mean momentum breaks?

It’s getting to the stage where we are believing it is appropriate to carry not just the half-time scoreline in match reports, but the score going into the second-half water break.

If the Premier League didn’t highlight how much of a momentum killer it can be, then turnarounds after the minute stoppage to take on fluids in club games everywhere has convinced us that they are having a considerable impact on games.

Exhibit A: Newtownshandrum’s 11 unanswered points after the second water break against Bishopstown last Sunday to win by three points.

Exhibit B: On Saturday, Bishopstown led Erin’s Own by three points going into the water break only to end up losing by two.

Exhibit C: Thurles Sarsfields outscoring Kilruane McDonaghs 1-8 to 0-1 after the temporary cessation last month having been four points down before it.

Exhibit D: Breaffy going up a notch in the final period to see off local rivals Castlebar Mitchels, who had been keeping their noses ahead for most of the game.

Exhibit E: In the Antrim SFC, Naomh Éanna came back from six points down midway through the second half against St Galls to win by two points. They call the third quarter in Australian Rules the championship quarter.

If water breaks are here to stay we may get used to doing likewise for the equivalent in club football and hurling.

Draw your own conclusions

On Friday, the Irish Examiner website published a story about betting being suspended for the Castleisland Desmonds-Laune Rangers intermediate championship group game.

Bookmakers decided to withdraw the market given an inordinate number of bets on a draw, which could have seen both teams through to the quarter-finals and Rathmore knocked out.

The Killorglin men’s victory on Saturday evening ensured that both teams go through to the knock-out stages and Rathmore remain at intermediate level for another year.

However, the decision by bookies due to irregular betting is not an isolated one and it usually relates to the outcome of a club championship group game when one team has nothing to play for, one has already qualified or a draw is in the interest of both teams. Laune Rangers couldn’t afford to share the spoils on Saturday but clearly bookmakers saw smoke.

Gillane wedded to the game

Patrickswell's Aaron Gillane is tailed by Denis Moloney of Doon at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

On Saturday, Patrickswell manager Ciarán Carey revealed Gillane has to undergo surgery on the digit, what would be his wedding ring finger, this week.

“It’s the top of his finger, there is a fracture there, that is fine, it will mend itself. There is a tendon problem, so I suppose really there are two different operations that could happen and if it is the lesser of the two, we will be hoping [he can play in the semi-final], but at the end of the day that is what the squad is there for.”

Carey noted Gillane has been in the wars including a broken jaw last year. That latter setback wasn’t going to stop him lining out in the final against Na Piarsaigh.

“There was nothing going to stop me playing in a county final,” he said. If it’s Na Piarsaigh again in a county semi-final, who wouldn’t bet against him getting himself right.

Lockdown not so simple

Experts on the radio were damning the description of what is happening to Kildare, Laois, and Offaly as a lockdown. Comparing it to phase one or two of the national roadmap was confusing people, they said. They may have a point but a step back is difficult to describe as anything else. What truly is confusing is the status of border areas in these counties such as Moneygall and Graiguecullen.

Moneygall is in Co Offaly but the GAA club is in Tipperary, is affiliated to Tipperary and yesterday they played their intermediate hurling championship game against Kilsheelan-Kilcash, despite the fact that the club’s camogie match was called off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

That lack of consistency is mind-boggling — wasn’t a joint statement by the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA released on Friday?

On Friday, all soccer games involving Moneygall FC in the North Tipperary and District League were postponed for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Graiguecullen’s pitch entrance on Sleaty St is in Carlow but the grounds are in Laois. There are players attached to clubs in Carlow town, which is half a kilometre away, that live there west of the Graigue Bridge. And bearing in mind the lack of a parish rule in Dublin and the price of houses there, there is a multitude of Dublin club players living in Kildare satellite towns and villages such as Naas, Celbridge, Clane, Kill, Leixlip, and Maynooth.

A large part of Kilcock’s hinterland is in Meath (it’s golf club is in the Royal County). Talk of games not going ahead in Meath and Dublin? Zero.

Clare and present danger

The postponement of Cratloe’s two hurling championship fixtures including the second round SHC game against Éire Óg because of a possible Covid-19 case linked to the club could have serious repercussions on the schedules of both senior championships.

The strong dual presence of the club causes an extra headache for the county’s competitions’ control committee with all options being assessed. Much depends on how long Cratloe are stood down for but it would seem the clash with Éire Óg could be fixed for midweek given that the weekends are taken up for the foreseeable future.

The senior hurling quarter-finals are down for decision the weekend after next with the second round of the senior football championship set to take place this weekend, Cratloe due to face Clondegad in Cusack Park and Éire Óg set to face Kilmurry-Ibrickane in Cooraclare on Sunday.

Nil by mouth

I witnessed a first tonight in the @DubGAAOfficial SFC clash between @tomasdaibhis & @SkerriesHarps. A goal disallowed after been scored all because the scorer runs by the referee AFTER scoring (no whistle) and the referee says he wasn't wearing a gum-shield. pic.twitter.com/uUW8JFkoEe — OnPoint Performance Analysis (@AnalysisOnpoint) August 6, 2020

After being shown a second yellow card for not wearing a gumshield in an Allianz League game two years ago, Kildare footballer Eoin Doyle most likely has never forgotten one since.

We would suggest Thomas Davis’s Seán Farrelly will not take to a field without one again either after his goal against Skerries Harps last Wednesday was ruled out when the referee noticed he was without one — Davis’s ended up losing by three points. The interpretation of the rule that compelled the match official to disallow the score is an interesting one — it doesn’t appear that the GAA Official Guide says a score by a player not wearing a mouthguard should be discounted.

Going by the video clip of the incident, it doesn’t seem the referee cautions the player either for not wearing one, which is stated in Rule 4.3 of the Gaelic football rules under dissent. By any definition, it was a costly decision.