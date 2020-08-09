Cloughduv make numerical advantage count against Midleton

Cork IAHC: Cloughduv 0-21 Midleton 1-16

Cloughduv remain alive in Group C of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship after they dramatically defeated Midleton 0-21 to 1-16 in Carrignavar on Sunday evening.

The game swung in their favour after Midleton’s Michael Abernethy was shown a straight red card just before the second half water break and Cloughduv - who then trailed by three - surged to score the final five points to snatch a crucial two-point win.

Cloughduv started at pace and by the 10th minute, they were ahead 0-5 to 0-2, with Sean O’Connor firing over a chance for a goal.

They hit four crucial wides in the process though and the Magpies soon punished them for that wastefulness as the excellent Aaron Mulcahy drilled the sliotar into the far bottom-right corner of the net before adding a point to make it 1-3 to 0-5.

Then came an incredible sequence where the sides went point for point but Midleton finished the first period strongly to lead 1-12 to 0-11 at the interval.

Cloughduv would only reduce the arrears by one point before Abernethy’s red card, with the scoreboard reading 1-16 to 0-16 by the next much-needed water break.

But the extra man proved crucial and corner-forward Brian Verling, in particular, found his range to help his club complete a dramatic turnaround and set up an interesting finale in three weeks' time.

Scorers for Cloughduv: M Walsh (0-6), B Verling (0-6, 3 frees), M Verling (0-4, 1 frees), S O’Connor (0-2), W Ahern, D O’Leary and E Clifford (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton: A Mulcahy (1-6, 2 frees), J Hegarthy (0-4), K Finn (0-3), E Mitchell, P O’Brien and R O’Regan (0-1 each).

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; J Moynihan, B Ahern, P Buckley; T Dineen, E Clifford, D O’Leary; W Ahern, L Kelleher; A Murphy, M Walsh, M Verling; K Walsh, S O’Connor, B Verling.

Subs: D Corkery for T Dineen (ht), A Twomey for K Walsh (42), E Curzon for L Kelleher (47), E Moynihan for S O’Connor (55).

MIDLETON: A Power; C O’Brien, C Murphy, C Gunning; A Daly, L Dineen, E Mitchell; P Haugney, K Finn; J Hegarthy, P O’Brien, A Mulcahy; M Abernethy, R O’Regan, C Crowley.

Subs: P Connaughton for P Haugney (39), C Farmer for A Daly (43), D Scanlon for E Mithcell (56).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).