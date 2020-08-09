Wexford SHC: Champions St Martin's dethroned by Glynn-Barntown

Oulart-the-Ballagh also produced a shock to defeat last year's beaten finalists St Anne's
Wexford SHC: Champions St Martin's dethroned by Glynn-Barntown
CLOSE QUARTERS: Shelmaliers’ Sean Keane Carroll tackles Kyle Scallan of Faythe Harriers during the Wexford SHC clash at Wexford Park. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 20:45 PM
Brendan Furlong

Glynn-Barntown stunned reigning champions St Martin's with a blistering display that saw them emerge with a six-point victory, 0-20 to 1-11, in their quarter-final clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

All credit to Glynn-Barntown for what they produced, laying the foundations for this victory in the first half despite falling behind to a third-minute Luke Kavanagh goal.

With Michael O'Regan dominant at centre-back, along with Davy Clarke, who was to go on and hold Rory O'Connor scoreless, it was John Leacy and Conor O'Mahoney with superb points that sent them in with a 0-11 to 1-7 interval lead.

It was against this backdrop that Glynn-Barntown surged to victory in the second half, with Leacy and O'Mahoney continuing to point the way, finishing with personal tallies of 0-11 (frees) and 0-5 respectively, to send the champions out of the title race in emphatic fashion.

Oulart-the-Ballagh also produced a shock to defeat last year's beaten finalists St Anne's with a deserved 2-15 to 1-12 victory in their quarter-final.

The Oulart boys stormed from the blocks with early Garrett Sinnott and Jack Roche points, with Dee O'Keeffe managing one in between. The sides were deadlocked 0-5 each but with Billy Dunne firing over three unanswered pointed frees, the eventual winners led 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

St Anne's looked back in the game when a Jonathan Fogarty 34th-minute goal brought the sides level, 1-6 to 0-9, but it was Oulart who showed the greater appetite as a Murtha Doyle goal after 42 minutes set them up, with sub Tomas Dunne putting the issue beyond doubt with a goal one minute from the end of normal time.

A late scoring surge from Naomh Éanna helped them see off the dogged challenge of Ferns St Aidan's on a 1-17 to 0-13 final scoreline, having trailed 0-9 to 0-8 at the interval. Little separated the sides through the third quarter at the end of which the eventual winners led 0-14 to 0-12, but an Aodhan Doyle goal four minutes from the end secured the side's semi-final spot.

Shelmaliers served notice of their intentions with a comprehensive 0-22 to 1-12 victory over Faythe Harriers keeping their dreams of the senior double very much alive.

Having led 0-10 to 1-5 at the interval, the Shels built on this with the Harriers left to regret a Lee Chin missed penalty in first-half added time, the ball rebounding off the post, this after he set up Nickey Lawlor for a goal one minute earlier.

But with Ross Banville, Jody Donohoe, and Sean Keane-Carroll picking off excellent points, it was the Shels who held firm control right through the second period.

More in this section

Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Cloughduv make numerical advantage count against Midleton
Dublin v Dubs Stars - Annual Dubs Stars Hurling Challenge Matthew Bradley's brilliance proves pivotal for Aghabullogue
dan%20barrs%203 St Finbarr's knocked out as Na Piarsaigh pile on the pain

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices