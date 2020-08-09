Wexford SHC: Champions St Martin's dethroned by Glynn-Barntown

Glynn-Barntown stunned reigning champions St Martin's with a blistering display that saw them emerge with a six-point victory, 0-20 to 1-11, in their quarter-final clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

All credit to Glynn-Barntown for what they produced, laying the foundations for this victory in the first half despite falling behind to a third-minute Luke Kavanagh goal.

With Michael O'Regan dominant at centre-back, along with Davy Clarke, who was to go on and hold Rory O'Connor scoreless, it was John Leacy and Conor O'Mahoney with superb points that sent them in with a 0-11 to 1-7 interval lead.

It was against this backdrop that Glynn-Barntown surged to victory in the second half, with Leacy and O'Mahoney continuing to point the way, finishing with personal tallies of 0-11 (frees) and 0-5 respectively, to send the champions out of the title race in emphatic fashion.

Oulart-the-Ballagh also produced a shock to defeat last year's beaten finalists St Anne's with a deserved 2-15 to 1-12 victory in their quarter-final.

The Oulart boys stormed from the blocks with early Garrett Sinnott and Jack Roche points, with Dee O'Keeffe managing one in between. The sides were deadlocked 0-5 each but with Billy Dunne firing over three unanswered pointed frees, the eventual winners led 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

St Anne's looked back in the game when a Jonathan Fogarty 34th-minute goal brought the sides level, 1-6 to 0-9, but it was Oulart who showed the greater appetite as a Murtha Doyle goal after 42 minutes set them up, with sub Tomas Dunne putting the issue beyond doubt with a goal one minute from the end of normal time.

A late scoring surge from Naomh Éanna helped them see off the dogged challenge of Ferns St Aidan's on a 1-17 to 0-13 final scoreline, having trailed 0-9 to 0-8 at the interval. Little separated the sides through the third quarter at the end of which the eventual winners led 0-14 to 0-12, but an Aodhan Doyle goal four minutes from the end secured the side's semi-final spot.

Shelmaliers served notice of their intentions with a comprehensive 0-22 to 1-12 victory over Faythe Harriers keeping their dreams of the senior double very much alive.

Having led 0-10 to 1-5 at the interval, the Shels built on this with the Harriers left to regret a Lee Chin missed penalty in first-half added time, the ball rebounding off the post, this after he set up Nickey Lawlor for a goal one minute earlier.

But with Ross Banville, Jody Donohoe, and Sean Keane-Carroll picking off excellent points, it was the Shels who held firm control right through the second period.