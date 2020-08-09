Sligo SFC: Liam Gaughan saves Tourlestrane's blushes

Tourlestrane needed county player Liam Gaughan to rescue them against Calry-St Joseph's in Sunday's round three of the Sligo SFC group stage.

The holders, who are looking for a fifth successive title, appeared on the brink of their first defeat in this competition since 2015 against opponents who've never won Sligo's top tier.

Gaughan kicked his side's last two points – the equaliser and then the crucial score, his fifth, to nudge the south Sligo side a point in front, 1-9 to 0-11.

Tourlestrane just about held on and were grateful for James Leonard's first-half goal.

Conor Griffin landed six points for a Calry-St Joseph's side who were two points up at half-time, 0-9 to 1-4, and four clear at one stage in the second-half.

Tubbercurry – Tourlestrane's neighbours – remain unbeaten in Sligo SFC's other group after a 1-16 to 2-8 win over a plucky Shamrock Gaels at Corran Park, a game also played on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Perry's converted penalty in first-half stoppage time ensured Tubbercurry would lead 1-8 to 0-5 at the interval. With David Kelly still on song in attack and Darragh Kilcoyne converting well from frees, Tubbercurry had too much in the tank.

There was a mini-recovery from Gaels as substitutes Darragh Hailstones and Eoin Carroll each netted but they missed late chances and finished with 14 players after a second booking for David Quinn.

Gaels goalkeeper Daniel Lyons made a series of point-blank saves to prevent Tubbercurry from winning by a much bigger margin.

Saturday's two fixtures produced contrasting victories – Drumcliffe-Rosses Point powered past the Aidan Rooney-managed St Mary's by nine points, 2-13 to 0-10, while last year's county finalists Coolera-Strandhill got over the line against Coolaney-Mullinabreena, winning 1-12 to 0-13.

Paul Logan was inspired against St Mary's, shooting 1-8, and Drumcliffe-Rosses Point's other goalscorer was team captain Neil Ewing.

Keelan Cawley, meanwhile, starred for Coolera-Strandhill in their win and Barry O'Mahony top-scored with 0-5.