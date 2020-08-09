Donegal SFC: St Eunan's stage remarkable recovery to draw with Kilcar

St Eunan’s came from seven points down in the second half to scrape a 1-9 to 1-9 draw against Kilcar in the standout fixture of the second round in the Donegal SFC.

The Letterkenny side were 1-7 to 0-4 down at the break with Patrick McBrearty scoring 1-4, including a penalty, for John McNulty’s team. Matthew McClean pushed out that advantage at the start of the second half but with Niall O’Donnell spearheading the fightback, Andrew McClean was dismissed for a second yellow in the closing stages.

St Eunan’s levelled in the 55th minute when Padraig McGettigan scraped home at the second attempt following a raking ball in from Caolan Ward. O’Donnell was sent off for kicking the ball off goalkeeper Kevin Campbell’s tee before the match restarted.

Five teams have won two from two, with champions Naomh Conaill steamrolling Ardara 0-18 to 0-5 with Eoghan McGettigan scoring eight points, six from play. The 2018 Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair eased to a 3-13 to 0-6 win over Killybegs with Odhran MacNiallais scoring a fifth-minute penalty and Cian Mulligan and Daire Ó Baoill also finding the net.

MacCumhaill’s from Ballybofey scraped their second win thanks to a Padraig Patton goal, 1-11 to 0-11 in Dungloe, and Colm McFadden scored 1-9 – five from play - for St Michael’s as they sneaked a 1-14 to 0-14 victory at Milford. Gerard Ward of Glenfin went one better with 1-10, six of which were frees, as his team got the better of SFC newbies St Naul’s from Mountcharles, 1-14 to 0-11.

Bundoran got back on track after their week one loss to St Eunan’s with a 2-16 to 2-12 win in Termon with Donegal players Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan finding the net, although the latter was sent off in the last minute. On Sunday night in Glenswilly, Michael Murphy’s team were 2-14 to 1-13 victors over Four Masters from Donegal town, with Kealan Dunleavy and Leon Kelly getting the goals.