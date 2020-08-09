Sarsfields shrug off Meelin challenge with ease

Cork IAHC: Sarsfields 2-27 Meelin 0-17

Sarsfields resurrected their Cork IAHC hopes with a comprehensive victory over Meelin at Glantane on Sunday.

Humbled by Éire Óg seven days previously, the Riverstown side bounced back in the best possible fashion and are back in the race for the knockout stage.

The city outfit were forced to re-arrange their side, losing Ben Graham and Tadgh Óg Murphy to the senior team’s outing against Douglas the previous night yet they paraded the sharper stickwork.

This victory was built on a commanding defensive display where Eddie Gaffney, Kieran Walsh, and Gary Gray impressed with Darren Kenneally influential in the centre. Up-front, Patrick O’Driscoll, Killian Murphy, and Cormac Duggan thrived on a sustained supply of quality possession and were full value for their 0-14 to 0-6 interval lead.

A fine O'Driscoll goal extended their before points from William Murphy and James Forrest helped Meelin close the gap.

Sars retained the initiative, the impressive O’Driscoll added a pair of points before retiring injured having scored 1-7. His namesake Shane then got in on the act with excellent scores along with efforts from subs, Eoin O’Sullivan and Colm McCarthy.

The contest petered out, not before good work by James O’Leary placed young McCarthy to net his side’s second goal to confirm their superiority.

The sides have a few weeks to plan for their concluding games in the Group stages with Sars taking on Douglas while Meelin have a date with group leaders, Éire Óg.

Scorers for Sarsfields: P O’Driscoll (1-7), C Duggan (0-8, 4f, 1’65), K Murphy (0-5), C McCarthy (1-1), S O’Driscoll (0-3), J O’Leary, K Walsh, E O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meelin: J Forrest (0-6, 4f), M O’Keeffe (0-2f), W Murphy (0-2), L O’Sullivan (0-2), J O’Callaghan (0-2), T J Brosnan, J Curtin, T J Twomey (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; N Fitzpatrick, E Gaffney, K Walsh; K Crowley, G Gray, D Barry; D Kenneally, T Murphy; J O’Leary, K Murphy, S O’Driscoll; P O’Driscoll, C Duggan, A Hackett.

Subs: C McCarthy for P O’Driscoll (41 inj), E O’Sullivan for T Murphy (50).

MEELIN: S M O’Sullivan; J O’Sullivan, M O’Keeffe, J Moynihan; S Curtin, B O’Sullivan, T J Brosnan; W Murphy, J O’Callaghan; J Curtin, James Forrest, N Linehan; J Walsh, John Forrest, L Collins.

Subs: T J Twomey for S Curtin (36), C Curtin for John Forrest (40), L O’Sullivan for N Linehan (48), D Buckley for J Walsh (54).

Referee: M Walsh (St Catherine's).