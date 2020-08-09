Big names bite the dust in Kerry Club Championship

Former senior clubs Rathmore, John Mitchels, and Milltown/Castlemaine have made surprise exits from this year’s Kerry IFC - but Monday night's quarter-finals draw will still feature big-hitters such as An Ghaeltacht, Laune Rangers, Spa, Na Gaeil, Castleisland Desmonds, and Glenbeigh/Glencar. They are joined in the last eight by Beaufort and Dromid Pearses.

In Group One, Gaeltacht made it three wins from three - and in the process eliminated John Mitchels - with a thrilling 3-10 to 0-18 win in Tralee. It was a cracking contest from the outset with Mitchels grabbing the early initiative racing 0-8 to 0-3 in front by the first water break. But just when Michael Wren and Niall Sheehy pushed Mitchels further clear, Ruairí Ó Beaglaoich struck for a goal and points from Franz Sauerland and Tomás Ó Sé saw John Mitchels lead only three at the interval, 0-12 to 1-6.

Éanna Ó Conchúir was in devastating form, kicking three points including an outrageous effort from 55m. Mitchels led 0-14 to 1-10 at the second-half water break and soon their advantage was three thanks to Niall Sheehy and Mikey Kelliher. But again Gaeltacht struck for a goal from Colm Ó Muircheartaigh to level the contest. The west Kerrymen were awarded a 59th-minute penalty that Éanna Ó Conchúir converted to bring his haul to 1-6 and they held out for a one-point win.

Beaufort finished runners up in Group 1 thanks to a hard-earned 3-14 to 1-11 win over St Mary's with Bryan Sheehan receiving a straight red before half time. St Mary’s still led 1-11 to 1-9 in the 40th minute when Niall Brennan found the net. But the South Kerry failed to score for the remainder of the game and goals from Liam Carey and man of the match Jack O’Connor saw Beaufort safely through to the quarters.

The much-publicised meeting of Castleisland Desmonds and Laune Rangers had Killorglin - and the bookies - smiling as Rangers went all out for the win, beating Desmonds 1-14 to 2-7. It meant that Rathmore, despite beating Ardfert, miss out on the quarters with both Rangers and Desmonds advancing. Rangers led 0-9 to 0-4 at the interval thanks to the accuracy of John Tyther and Fiachra Clifford.

Desmonds were back in the game when Graham O’Connor found the net after his penalty attempt was saved. Then Luka Brosnan scored another goal, edging Desmonds 2-5 to 0-10 ahead at the water break. However, a superb David Mangan goal restored Laune Rangers lead and they finished the stronger.

Spa and Na Gaeil were already through in Group 3 but Spa took bragging rights with a 1-18 to 2-12 win with a Shane Cronin goal while Jack Barry and Diarmuid Herlihy goaled for Na Gaeil.

In Group 4, Dromid Pearses took out their neighbours Waterville 4-12 to 2-5 while Darran O’Sullivan inspired Glenbeigh Glencar to a 4-12 to 1-14 win over Milltown/Castlemaine.