Éire Óg cut loose against depleted Douglas

Cork IAHC: Éire Óg 4-21 Douglas 0-11

Éire Óg picked up another win in the Co-Op Superstores IAHC proving too strong for Douglas's second string at Ballincollig today.

This was always going to be a tough task for Douglas, not helped by losing Conor Russell and Colm Lucey to their senior side the night before. They were so tight for numbers only had four subs. Indeed senior football mananger Ray Keating came out of retirement to play at corner-back.

But with the likes of Eoin O'Shea at midfield, Colm O'Callaghan, and Brian Hurley controlling the game, Douglas were playing second fiddle for long spells to an impressive Éire Óg outfit.

O'Shea opened the scoring for Éire Óg in the first minute with O'Callaghan getting their second, with Douglas keeper Andrew Cotter diverting his goal-bound effort over the bar.

Diarmuid O'Mahony got Douglas off the mark, with Richard Murphy levelling it, with nine minutes played.

Murphy was on target again from a 65, before Mark Dolan put Douglas in front, with Kevin Hallissey replying to see them level again.

Lar Considine put Éire Óg in front with James Moylan seeing the sides all square again, for the fourth time in the first 21 minutes.

O'Shea and Brian Maher exchanged points before Éire Óg finished the first-half much the stronger of the two sides.

Considine put them in front with O'Callaghan making it a two-point game, 0-8 to 0-6.

Ciaran Sheehan hit two in a row to extend their lead, with Daniel Goulding adding another to make it 0-11 to 0-6.

Moylan replied for Douglas, with Sheehan getting the last score of the half to see Éire Óg lead 0-12 to 0-7 at half-time.

O'Callaghan got the first goal in the third quarter and before Douglas knew what hit them they had a second, this time Considine scoring.

A great ball from Ronan O'Toole set up Daniel Goulding for their third green flag, with Dylan Murphy replying with Douglas' only point from play in the second half.

Hallissey pointed to make it 3-21 to 0-11 and in injury time Considine got his second goal to round off the scoring.

Scorers for Éire Óg: L Considine (2-5), C O'Calllaghan (1-2), D Goulding (1-1), E O'Shea (0-5, 2f), K Hallissey, C Sheehan (0-4 each).

Scorers for Douglas: R Murphy (0-5 (4f, 1 65), J Moylan (0-2), D O'Mahony, B Maher, M Dolan, D Murphy (0-1 each).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; J Mullins, D O’Herlihy, C McGoldrick; D Dineen, John Cooper, B Corcoran; E O’Shea, R O’Toole; C O’Callaghan, K Hallissey, C Sheehan; B Hurley, D Goulding, L Considine.

Subs: Joe Cooper for B Hurley (43), M Kelleher for John Cooper (47), B Hurley for C Sheehan (50).

DOUGLAS: A Cotter; S O’Donoghue, S Henry Squires, R Keating; J O'Mahony, I Lucey, D Murphy; D O’Mahony, L O'Keeffe; R Murphy, B Maher, M Dolan; B O'Connor, J Moylan, F Luanaigh.

Subs: A O'Brien for J O'Mahony (38 inj), T Barry for F Luanaigh (39), J Adeniran for D O'Mahony (47).

Referee: Shane Scanlon, Newcestown.