Shane O’Donovan puts Mayfield back in contention as Dungourney defeated

The sides were level on five occasions over the hour
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 18:02 PM
Olan Allen

Cork IAHC: Mayfield 1-12 Dungourney 0-13

Mayfield are back in contention for the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship after a dramatic win over Dungourney at Lisgoold yesterday afternoon in a close-fought contest.

The sides were level on five occasions over the hour but a strong finish from Mayfield with points from David O’Neill (free) and Shane O’Donovan proved decisive.

O’Donovan had a great chance to wrap it up for Mayfield but his goal-bound effort was well saved by Shane Casey.

Then a melee in the Mayfield square resulted in a 21-metre free for Dungourney after goalkeeper Darren Wyse was penalised for picking up the ball. Up stepped Ryan Denny to rescue the game for Dungourney but his effort was saved as the final whistle sounded.

Dungourney dominated the opening half relying on the free-taking of Cormac Griffin and points from Niall Motherway, Jack Griffin, and Bill Ahern.

Kevin Punch got Mayfield’s goal after nine minutes as the sides were tied 1-4 to 0-7 at half time.

Three early points from Mayfield gave them a great start to the second half but points from Denny, Dylan Healy, and Shane Hegarty tied the scores at the water break.  It was nip and tuck entering the final stages but Mayfield snatched the win.

Scorers for Mayfield: K Punch (1-2), D O’Neill (frees), S O’Donovan (0-4 each), D Malone, P Duggan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny, B Ahern (2 65s), Cormac Griffin (frees) (0-3 each), N Motherway (0-2), J Griffin, Shane Hegarty (0-1 each).

Mayfield: D Wyse; S Crowley, I Looney, P Condon; D Hayes, R Lynch, D O’Gorman; K Punch, D O’Neill; S O’Donovan, D Malone, MJ Crowley; D Lucey, P Duggan, S Duggan.

Subs: G Lehane for Malone (42), S Keegan for Crowley (50).

Dungourney: S Casey; W McCarthy, B Forbes, K Rohan; B Ahern, J McCarthy, M Leahy; D Healy, J Griffin; Cormac Griffin, N Motherway, Sean Hegarty; Colm Griffin, S McCarthy, N Flynn.

Subs: R Denny for McCarthy, Shane Hegarty for Flynn (both ht), J Ahern for Sean Hegarty (45).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).

