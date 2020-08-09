Cloyne sizzle to get knockout hopes back on track

Cork SAHC: Cloyne 0-24 Killeagh 0-18

Cloyne felt there was more in them after their first-round no-show against Kanturk – beaten by double scores. Well, they rediscovered the magic formula in sunny Midleton on Sunday to record a pair of precious points in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC second round.

The six-point win tees them up nicely for their final group game against Newcestown with both on two points while pacesetters Kanturk have four.

The result is hard on Killeagh, they did themselves justice for long periods, ahead by 0-17 to 0-15 after the second water break but their challenge fell away as Cloyne found another gear to outhit them nine points to one.

A Cloyne team that you could say is in transition. Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan came on as a second-half substitute, and with impressive performances from a couple of minors who started – Eanna Motherway and Noel Cahill – suggests the future is bright too.

You could also say they made hard work of the victory, they had twice as many wides as Killeagh and Keith Dennehy’s first-half penalty was saved by Colin Walsh.

But 42 scores in total on a very hot day is creditable, and some were of the top-drawer variety on both sides.

There was nothing between them in the first half, 0-10 apiece - tied nine times. It was literally point-for-point and there were some superb long-range efforts and from every angle.

Andrew Leahy – a standout player for Killeagh struck four and there were three frees from Ryan McCarthy. Cloyne’s free-taker Mikey Cahill and Ashley Walsh (one free) accounted for six of their total. They also had that penalty strike which went amiss after Paudie O’Sullivan was dragged down.

Killeagh goalkeeper Collins stopped another shot just before half-time, and when the short whistle blew it was obvious whichever east Cork outfit was going to emerge here, would have to earn it.

The second half continued in similar fashion. Nip and tuck. Brian Walsh and Paudie O’Sullivan swapping points with Eoghan Keniry and McCarthy.

However, Killeagh made a move, establishing a three-point lead coming towards the end of the third quarter, 0-15 to 0-12.

Donal Óg Cusack did really well when a back pass was slightly over-cooked and this could have spelled danger for Cloyne, but the custodian managed to clear the sliotar. Soon after, Mikey Cahill robbed a defender to cut the gap.

The outcome was still far from decided, Cloyne trailing by one at the second water break.

The momentum, however, was beginning to shift and when Brian Walsh landed a monster point at the beginning of the fourth quarter, deadlock again for the twelfth time, 0-17 each.

Cloyne’s wide count was building but they were able to maintain their composure. Further points from Mikey Cahill, Brian Walsh, and Ashley Walsh stretched the lead to three.

Killeagh substitute Sean Walsh popped up for a point near the end of regulation. Cloyne pressed on the pedal once more, adding four unanswered points. One lovely passage of play that started with a Donal Óg short puck out to his skipper Brian Fleming was parted to Briain Minihane, and the centre-back rifled over from far out the field.

Scorers for Cloyne: M Cahill (0-8, 0-7 frees), A Walsh (0-5, 0-3 frees), B Walsh (0-4), C Mullins and N Cahill (0-2 each), P O’Sullivan, K Dennehy and B Minihane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Killeagh: A Leahy (0-6), R McCarthy (0-5 frees), G Leahy and E Keniry (0-2 each), S Long, D Walsh and S Walsh (0-1 each).

CLOYNE: D Óg Cusack; D Jermyn, Eoin Motherway, B Fleming (Capt); Eanna Motherway, B Minihane, J Hallihan; K Dennehy, A Walsh; C Motherway, P O’Sullivan, C Mullins; M Cahill, B Walsh, N Cahill.

Subs: S Beausang for Eoin Motherway (40), M Lynch for D Jermyn (52), D O’Sullivan for C Motherway (48), B O’Shea for M Cahill (55), C Cahill for C Mullins (64).

KILLEAGH: C Walsh; A Keniry (Capt), C Coughlan, D Hogan; C Fitzgibbon, C Fogarty, K Treacy; S Long, D Walsh; K Lane, E Keniry, K Murphy; A Leahy, G Leahy, R McCarthy.

Subs: S Walsh for K Lane (56).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).